‘Fuller House’ Goes Big For Season 3:Netflix Sets Sights On Superstar Guest Star

Fuller House has set its sights on an A-list guest star. The Full House spinoff hopes to nab a major movie star for its upcoming third season on Netflix. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Fuller House star Candace Cameron Bure revealed that the creators of the show are eyeing what could be the biggest guest star the series has ever had.

“We’re trying to get Ryan Gosling,” Candace told ET. “We’re like, just going for it. I don’t know yet [what will happen]. We just started.”

This isn’t the first time the Fuller House star has teased a Gosling cameo. Last month, Candace told Today the whole cast would like to see the movie star make an appearance on Fuller House.

“Hands down, all of us want Ryan Gosling on the show,” Bure said. “We don’t know if that will ever happen, but we’re throwing the bait out. Come on, Ryan!”

In its first two seasons, Fuller House had a list of guest stars that included Growing Pains star Alan Thicke, actress Laura Bell Bundy, singer Macy Gray, Dancing with the Stars pro dancers Maksim and Val Chmerkovskiy, and New Kids on the Block alums Joey McIntyre, Donnie Wahlberg, Danny Wood, and Jordan and Jonathan Knight. While those guest stars were all great, the Oscar-nominated La La Land star would be a huge get for the show. The only thing bigger (in Full House fans’ eyes, that is) would be actually getting the Olsen twins to sign on for an episode.

The Fuller House cast just completed the first full script table read for Season 3, a season Candace Cameron Bure describes as having a “summer fun” theme. Cameron Bure also teased a premiere episode that will be unlike anything Fuller House fans have ever seen before.

“The first episode is going to be like, insane. It’s insane. I can’t even believe what the writers came up with,” Candace said.

“Let’s just say, I was in a recording studio yesterday, and I don’t like to sing…It’s gonna be fun!”

Fuller House got picked up for an even longer run for Season 3, a whopping 18 episodes, which is five more shows than the first two seasons had. Candace Cameron Bure told E! News a few surprises will be in store for fans of the series.

While the second season of Fuller House ended with Candace’s character, D.J. Tanner Fuller, still questioning her feelings for her ex-boyfriend Steve (Scott Weinger), Candace said even she can’t decide if D.J. should end up with the newly engaged Steve or her character’s new boyfriend, Matt (John Brotherton).

“I am team both,” the actress told E! News.

“I love them! I can’t decide as Candace because I love John Brotherton, I love Scott Weinger. They’re my buddies and we all have fun together on the set so I don’t want to see either one of them leave, but as far as D.J. goes, she’s got to decide, not me.”

But it sounds like this love triangle could continue for a while. In a separate interview, Fuller House star Jodie Sweetin told ET she would love to see the spinoff show have as long of a run as Full House did. The original ABC comedy ran for eight seasons, from 1987 to 1995.

“We’d love to do another eight or 10 seasons,” Sweetin said. “As long as we can come up with really fun story lines, which I don’t think there’s any shortage of, we’ll keep going and as long as the fans love us, we love doing what we do.”

Just like its ABC 1980’s predecessor, Fuller House isn’t a critic’s darling, but it is definitely a fan favorite. The Netflix comedy just won a 2017 Kid’s Choice Award for Favorite TV Show after previously taking home a Teen Choice Award and the People’s Choice Awards for Favorite Premium Comedy.

Fuller House Season 3 is set to debut later this year on Netflix.

