Duggar Family Rumors: Joseph’s Courtship, Jana’s Singlehood, And Josh’s Scandals

God bless the Duggar family: They’re forever in the news because of some controversy or another. And the latest Duggar family rumors take on three different members of the family: Joseph Duggar, on his new courtship; Jana Duggar, on her singlehood; and Josh Duggar, who’s, well, Josh Duggar (and that’s not a good thing, in this case).

First, according to the latest Duggar family rumors from Travelers Today, Joseph Duggar — who was single for a very long time — finally has begun a courtship. According to the outlet, her name is Kendra Caldwell, and it’s getting so serious that he already gave her a promise ring!

“The young Duggar gentleman said that he and long-time friend Kendra Caldwell’s courting is approved by their respective families. The two families are friends as the Caldwells attend the Duggar church. The 18-year-old shared her excitement and said that she is looking forward to spending time with Joseph. She added that their courtship is a wonderful moment.”

Meanwhile, according to the latest Duggar family rumors from Christian Today, Jana Duggar — who’s been single for a long time — is feeling the pressures of needing to get involved in a courtship, especially since most of her family members are otherwise boo’ed up. The outlet spoke to the young Duggar, who is one of the stars of the 19 Kids and Counting spin-off show Counting On, and she vented her frustrations with her status in life.

“Waiting is not always easy. Especially in those times when all the married siblings are getting together and you can’t go along because you’re not part of ‘that’ group. But waiting doesn’t mean sitting and literally waiting. No, we need to be busy with where God has us…being content and joyfully serving Jesus there.”

Jana went on to say that she encourages other single people to do what she does while waiting for God to drop that special someone in her lap: become a part of the ministry and serve Jesus until He blesses you with the one you love. Seems like sound advice, right?

Finally, according to the latest Duggar family rumors from Refinery29 report on Josh Duggar, the most controversial member of the family. Most will recall that Josh faced a world of backlash when it was revealed that he molested four of his sisters and a babysitter, according to the Washington Post. And while Duggar simply said that he acted “shamefully,” he was inevitably kicked off television for his behavior.

But Refinery29 pointed out that they found something “disturbing” in the Josh Duggar scrapbook, and they reported on it for their story.

“His future is questionable. He’s been quiet lately, following his multiple, disturbing scandals. I guess he should have no real future plans (although he is, last we heard, still with his wife, with whom he has four children). But still, I have so many questions: Is this something he wrote himself? Or, did his parents go in and edit this after all the shit hit the fan? Are they trying to distance their son from the family’s future? Could the family blogger has a sense of humor?”

