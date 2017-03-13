‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stassi Schroeder Made A Lasting Impression On Jax Taylor

Stassi Schroeder and Jax Taylor may have split years ago, but the fashion blogger’s legacy has lived on in the bartender’s life long after their dramatic breakup.

During a new interview, Taylor was asked “one weird question” about what he would do during a real-life Purge. In turn, he revealed that while many would commit horrible crimes and even murder, he wouldn’t resort to killing someone. Instead, he prefers torture.

“Me, I would torture. I’m a torturer. I think I got that from [Stassi Schroeder]. She taught me everything I know in torturing people,” he explained to The Daily Dish on March 10. “Stassi has rubbed off on me a little bit.”

Stassi Schroeder and Jax Taylor were dating when fans first met them on Vanderpump Rules Season 1 in 2013. As fans will recall, the series began as a spinoff of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and continues to be based out of Lisa Vanderpump’s West Hollywood hotspot, SUR Restaurant.

Stassi Schroeder and Jax Taylor appeared to be a picture perfect couple at first but as the series continued, their relationship became more and more strained and during Season 2, Taylor admitted to cheating on Schroeder with another woman. It was also revealed during Season 2 that Taylor had slept with Schroeder’s longtime friend, Kristen Doute.

Although Stassi Schroeder fired at Doute during a later event and slapped her in the face, she and Taylor kept their distance up until recently when they were finally able to get past their issues and move forward as friends.

“I feel like people might think, ‘Oh, that was five years ago, why is he apologizing now?’ And he had a trickle-down effect on my life and that’s why I had falling outs with my friends and that’s why I went away,” Stassi Schroeder explained to In Touch Weekly magazine.

Stassi Schroeder’s former boyfriend led her to leave town and move to New York City, which was why the reality star didn’t appear in a full-time role during Vanderpump Rules Season 3. Then, after she and her now-ex-boyfriend, Patrick Meagher, moved back to Los Angeles, she began appearing on the show but kept her distance from Taylor.

Years later, once Meagher was out of the picture, Stassi Schroeder was able to make amends with Taylor during a cast trip to New Orleans for Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz’s joint bachelor/bachelorette party.

“It’s not that it’s so heartbreaking or these feelings of being angry because I haven’t been angry for a long time. I can hang out with him and be fine, we can just shoot the s**t and it’s great, but he has never apologized for the trickle-down effect and I needed that,” Stassi Schroeder explained. “I wanted that. I lost a lot of my friends because of him. He affected my life in a lot of ways he didn’t realize.”

Stassi Schroeder and her former boyfriend, Patrick Meagher, cut ties with one another just before the show’s 5th season but had begun living separately during Season 4. As viewers may remember, Stassi Schroeder moved in with Doute after reconciling their friendship in hopes of regaining the spark in her relationship with Meagher. However, while absence often makes the heart grow fonder, it failed to do so in the case and ultimately, they called it quits.

As for Taylor, he has since moved on with Brittany Cartwright and the pair is reportedly getting their own spinoff show this summer on Bravo.

To see more of Stassi Schroeder and her co-stars, including her former boyfriend Jax Taylor, tune into Vanderpump Rules Season 5 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Jesse Grant/Getty Images]