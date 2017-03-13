‘The Walking Dead’: Negan’s Bat Pops Up On ‘Supernatural’ And ‘Big Bang Theory’

The Walking Dead and Supernatural had a bit of a crossover, although not in the traditional sense. Negan’s barbed-wire baseball bat, Lucille, showed up on The CW TV show focusing on Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles). The two hunters also mentioned that their father “loved that thing.” As fans of both shows know, Jeffrey Dean Morgan was the Winchesters’ father and also plays Negan on TWD. Big Bang Theory also had an episode that featured Lucille.

Possible spoilers for The Walking Dead and Supernatural are below. Do not continue reading if you are not caught up on both shows and don’t want to know any information.

In Supernatural Season 12, Episode 15, titled “Somewhere Between Heaven and Hell,” Sam and Dean go to the bunker after a long road trip. Dean is dirty and is “covered in ghoul, wraith, and siren guts and wearing four-day-old boxers.” Gripping a barbed wire baseball bat that looks just like Lucille, the weapon is not the only TWD reference. Dean makes a statement letting viewers know that this is not just a coincidence. It was a direct callout to Morgan’s role on the zombie apocalypse television series.

“Dad loved this thing.”

Jeffrey Dean Morgan played John Winchester, Sam and Dean’s father, on The CW series. Currently, he is the villainous Negan on The Walking Dead. He has been cast in many projects over the years. The actor is versatile and can easily play a good guy or ruthless villain, and he does both exceptionally well. When the decision that he would play Negan was announced, there were mixed reactions. Most knew him as the Winchester patriarch and had a difficult time envisioning him playing someone as violent, ruthless, and brutal as Negan. In Robert Kirkman’s comic books, which the show is based on, the character does some unimaginable things. He also has a unique personality that can’t be pinned down in just a few words. Quite frankly, there is nobody like Negan.

However, Morgan has taken the role and has successfully run with it. Not only does he capture the character of Negan from the comic books, but there is just a little something extra that he brings to the character. He has done a spectacular job and sometimes, it’s hard to figure whether Negan is really a villain or he would be a hero if the TV show had begun with his story instead of Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln).

Is he the ultimate zombie apocalypse survivor who was smart enough to use the “new world” to his advantage? Or is he just a sarcastic, narcissistic sociopath who has a creepy love affair with his baseball bat, which he probably treats with more care than his multiple wives?

This is not the first time Supernatural has made a reference to TWD, according to Entertainment Weekly. Apparently, it is something that Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Jensen Ackles enjoy doing. However, the publication neglected to mention what the previous crossover references were for those of us who don’t recall or didn’t notice.

The Walking Dead comics even noticed Lucille was on the wrong TV show. The official Twitter account for the comics, Skybound, send out a tweet talking about Negan’s baseball bat.

"Dad would love this." Who else caught this amazing #walkingdead Lucille Easter egg on #supernatural?? ???????? pic.twitter.com/iJsyUSVDp7 — Skybound (@Skybound) March 12, 2017

Observant fans of both shows remember a conversation on Instagram in October between Ackles and Morgan. Lucille was mentioned, but nobody thought the weapon would actually show up on The CW series. Jensen said that Negan’s baseball bat was discovered in the Chevy Impala, Dean’s beloved car. He shared a photo of himself sitting on the Impala, holding the weapon. He asked his TV dad if he could try it out and mentioned a “knockout” Supernatural episode. The TWD star replied that Dean was not supposed to find Lucille and to give it back. At the time, it sounded like they were just playing around. Apparently, they were giving fans a big hint.

Hey Dad, you left something in the impala. #spnfamily #walkingdead A post shared by Jensen Ackles (@jensenackles) on Oct 27, 2016 at 2:42pm PDT

Supernatural is not the only show to steal Lucille. Big Bang Theory also had an episode that featured a prop that looked a lot like Negan’s beloved baseball bat.

