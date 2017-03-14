Angelina Jolie’s Tattoo Didn’t Stop Brad Pitt From Seeing Jennifer Aniston

It seems that after their split there is no residue or glimmer of love left for Brad Pitt in Angelina Jolie’s heart. However, her back shows otherwise. Jolie, a few months prior to announcing her separation, had a great tattoo made on her back. Even if traces of love can be erased from the soul with some ease, the same does not happen to the tattooed skin. Here is a picture of Jolie’s remarkable tattoo.

Never-before-seen pics show Angelina Jolie being 'bound' to Brad Pitt with symbolic tattoo months before they split https://t.co/PsaTEw0bON pic.twitter.com/CaOMKinfRN — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) March 13, 2017

It was February 2016, when nothing bode to the prophecy of the famous couple’s tragic end of marriage. The couple visited Siem Reap in Cambodia and caught hold of a Thai monk named Ajarn Noo Kanpai. It was this monk who drew a spectacular tattoo on Angelina Jolie’s back. The tattoo’s delicate work is indeed remarkable given how one can see inscriptions, animal figures, geometric patterns and what not, gelled into a crafty whole. According to some views, this tattoo is nothing like what mainstream tattooists do because it involves a mixture of oriental and millenarian techniques which have nothing to do with how tattooists do their stuff today.

Apparently, the monk used steel bars with surgical needles to engrave the delicate skin. A method much more painful than those that are usually used, but one which also guarantees greater durability and long-lastingness.

It has also come to knowledge that Brad Pitt did not feel afraid to get the same tattoo by the hands of the monk. Pitt had the tattoo engraved on his stomach. It has been confirmed that these tattoos were intended to symbolically unite the couple as wife and husband in order to pour some faith into the marriage and make it last for decades to come, according to Eastern cultures. Well, everybody knows what followed months after, don’t they?

After some months, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt announced for their official separation as a couple, a news that shocked the world of show business.

It is not the first time that Kanpai has tattooed Angelina Jolie. The actress has undergone this form of tattooing several times over the years. The monk’s creations are considered works of art and many people claim that through his tattoos, the monk is able to protect the soul and body of the person whom he tattoos.

There are many who still haven’t lost hope on the former golden couple of Hollywood. However, on the surface, it seems that both Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are growing adrift with each passing day.

that the golden couple of Hollywood that made up Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston return. And more now that Pitt is single after his break up with Angelina Jolie.

Rumors have been recently pointing towards a likely possibility of a thing going on between Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston. However, at the moment, the only thing that is known realistically is that both actors have been meeting due work collaboration for an upcoming animated film, according to Hollywood Life report.

“Jen could go back to working with Brad… It would have to be the perfect role and the stars align to make it happen,” a source told the media. She added: “She has realized that it would be much easier for both of them to start if they both lent their voices to an animated film but have no romantic connection.”

The first and only time the former couple shared a set was in a chapter of Friends, back in 2001. Four years later, everything ended between them. Pitt fell in love with Angelina Jolie and ended matters with Aniston. Today Aniston is a woman happily married to actor Justin Theroux, while Pitt is having a bad time for Jolie’s divorce request.

It is rather unlikely that Aniston would risk her marriage for Pitt, who has now split from the woman he fell in love with, the woman who was in competition with Aniston a decade ago and won Pitt’s heart.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]