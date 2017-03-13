WWE Rumors: Possible Matches For Tonight’s ‘Raw’ – Former Champion Backstage

This week’s episode of Monday Night Raw is one that could have an effect on WrestleMania 33 as the big event is now less than three weeks away. The preview for Raw has a lot being offered, but there are more possibilities taking place tonight. A couple of matches are now being teased, and word has it that a former champion is backstage and could end up making his long-awaited return before the evening comes to a close.

WWE’s official website already revealed one big match that will definitely take place tonight, and it will be to determine the new number one contenders for the Raw Tag Team Titles. Cesaro and Sheamus will take on Enzo Amore and Big Cass to determine who will face the “Good Brothers” for the belts at WrestleMania 33.

Now, Wrestling Inc. is reporting that there are two other rumored matches that could take place this evening in Detroit.

Samoa Joe actually appeared in an interview with WXYZ on Monday morning, and he was promoting this week’s episode of Raw. Other than just building up the show, there was a good bit of promotion for things that WWE has yet to announce or confirm.

One match that was promoted is a Fastlane rematch between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman. At that pay-per-view, Reigns picked up the clean victory, but the two were set to confront one another last week until The Undertaker showed up out of nowhere.

That match is rumored to be part of a double main event, with the other match being Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens taking on Sami Zayn and Chris Jericho. It is not known if one or both of these matches will be televised or end up as dark matches for the hometown crowd.

Samoa Joe also said that he will be at WrestleMania 33, but he’s not letting anyone know his plans as of yet.

Another big rumor going around right now is that a former WWE Universal Champion will make his return to Monday Night Raw. As of this writing, it is just a rumor, but it wouldn’t be out of the question.

PW Mania is reporting that Finn Balor is backstage for this episode of Raw, but it is not yet known if he will return to WWE television. There is the possibility he may just be there to get back in the swing of things, but the first-ever Universal Champion is expected back very soon.

Over the weekend, Finn Balor returned to the ring at WWE live events, and it was his first time wrestling since his injury and surgery. Balor won the title at SummerSlam last year, but an injury suffered during that match put him out of action for almost half a year.

There is the possibility that he could be involved in a program or match at WrestleMania 33, but if that is the case, it would need to start soon. The big PPV in Orlando is less than three weeks away, and there is no feud in place. However, Balor could always be a part of the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal without being involved in storylines.

Monday Night Raw is the flagship show of WWE, but there is going to be build-up across all levels and intermixing of brands to do it. The Undertaker showing up on Raw last week is only the beginning of things, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see Roman Reigns invade SmackDown Live at some point. The possible matches for tonight and teased return of Finn Balor could go a long way in building up WrestleMania 33 which will be here before we know it.

