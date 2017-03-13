‘Bachelor’ Nick Viall’s Engagement Ring, Proposal Details Revealed Before Finale

The Bachelor Nick Viall must choose between Raven Gates and Vanessa Grimaldi during Monday night’s three-hour season finale and fans who are hoping to watch a romantic proposal may finally get to see Nick get down on one knee. After making a painful decision to send one girl home, Nick will present a stunning Neil Lane engagement ring to his final pick and, whether she accepts or not, the sparkling diamond rivals the rings presented by Bachelor stars from previous seasons.

How big is the all-important engagement ring that Nick picked? Will he end up throwing it across the limo like he did after Kaitlyn dumped him on her season of the Bachelorette or will he finally luck out and leave the final rose ceremony with a bride-to-be wearing a multi-carat diamond engagement ring?

With just a few hours to go before the Bachelor airs on ABC, here’s the scoop on Nick’s engagement ring and some intel on what happens during the proposal.

Warning: There are Bachelor final rose spoilers ahead

Although People reports that Nick may get rejected by his final pick, blogger Reality Steve is still confident that fans will see the 36-year-old former software salesman get down on one knee and propose to Vanessa Grimaldi. Of course, Steve has been wrong in the past, but he feels that his sources are 100 percent accurate and states that Nick and Vanessa are still engaged.

If the spoilers are true, Bachelor fans will see Nick pull a sparkling Neil Lane diamond engagement ring out of his pocket when Vanessa arrives at the rose ceremony location in Finland.

According to Hollywood Life, the ring (shown in the video below) appears to be set in platinum and features an eternity band topped with a large center stone that weighs in at over four carats.

How does the ring measure up to the ones given out during previous seasons of the Bachelor and Bachelorette? According to Birkat Elyon, the ring Ben Higgins gave Lauren Bushnell last season was a whopper — the 4.25-carat Art Deco-styled engagement ring featured 240 diamonds surrounding a giant center stone.

Whitney Bischoff’s ring didn’t stay on long due to her split with Bachelor Chris Soules, but it was a beauty — a 4-carat emerald-cut stone surrounded by 115 smaller diamonds. Catherine Giudice was presented with a slightly smaller 3.15-carat Neil Lane engagement ring, but she’s still married to former Bachelor star Sean Lowe, so that’s a perk.

So, what’s the scoop on the proposal? Although it won’t be long before we find out if the spoilers are true and Nick finally gets down on one knee to propose, here’s the latest scoop on what fans can expect to see during tonight’s finale.

According to People, Nick will do quite a bit of man-crying before he proposes to his final pick and admits that although he has fallen in love, he “dreads the idea that his proposal could be turned down.”

“I feel like sometimes I’ve been fighting it, and I’m not fighting it any longer. I am going to ask her to marry me, and my only fear now, is what if she says no?”

Life & Style’s insider also states that Nick was an emotional wreck right before the proposal and “asked to stop filming and “take a break three times” before he finally went through with the proposal.

Although Reality Steve says there is no question that the ring went to Vanessa, Life & Style states that Nick had “mixed emotions” about who he should pick right up until the final moments of the show.

Watch ABC’s The Bachelor season finale starting at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, March 13.

[Image by Terhi Tuovinen/ABC Television Network]