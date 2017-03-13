‘Dancing With the Stars’ 2017 Cast Decides On Team Names Ahead Of Premiere

The Dancing with the Stars 2017 cast is getting ready for the show’s premiere on Monday, March 20! All of the teams have been busy practicing since they were officially announced on Good Morning America a couple of weeks ago. The teams have been sharing some behind-the-scenes footage and posting a lot of pictures and videos on social media to get fans pumped for Season 24!

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the Dancing with the Stars pros and their celeb partners had been coming up with team names ahead of the premiere, and now almost all of them have decided what they will go with.

This is something that has become increasingly popular over the seasons of Dancing with the Stars, and it has become a way for the couples to promote themselves on social media. If you are watching the show and are rooting for a certain couple, don’t forget to use the hashtag with their selected team name!

Let’s take a look at what we’ve got for Season 24 of Dancing with the Stars so far!

Fifth Harmony’s Normani Kordei and her ballroom pro partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, have been going hard in the studio. They were one of the first couples to come up with their name, deciding to go with “Team Booty and the Beast” not long after they were officially announced as partners.

It also didn’t take long for Lindsay Arnold and baseball star David Ross to choose “Lady and the Gramp” as their Dancing With The Stars 2017 nickname.

Hahaha this is amazing!!!!???????????? shoutout to whoever made this! #TeamLadyAndTheGramp @dancingabc #dwts @grandparossy_3 A post shared by Lindsay Arnold Cusick (@lindsarnold) on Mar 8, 2017 at 1:52pm PST

Sharna Burgess and professional bull rider and model Bonner Bolton have chosen their name after asking fans for suggestions. While “RedBull” seemed like the frontrunner, the duo has gone with “Denim & Diamonds.”

This cowboy has been workin his butt off in rehearsals!! #teamdenimndiamonds A post shared by Sharna Burgess (@sharnaburgess) on Mar 10, 2017 at 3:36pm PST

Emma Slater and former NFLer Rashad Jennings could have gone with the fan-favorite “EmZone” but they chose “Team Shad Squad,” a name that was inspired by Rashad’s charity foundation.

And here it is, our team name! Inspired by the awesome supporters of @rashadjennings’ wonderful Foundation, we are #TeamShadSquad???????????????????? @dancingabc A post shared by Emma Slater (@theemmaslater) on Mar 10, 2017 at 4:31pm PST

Next up we have Witney Carson and actor Chris Kattan. The duo decided on “Team Mango Tango” for Dancing With The Stars Season 24!

EXCLUSIVE SNEAK PEEK of #WitneyCarson and I rehearsing for next Monday the 20th! The first night of @dancingabc I put up the very brief clip for all you fans of #DWTS but keep in mind it can be taken down any minute so you better watch it while it’s hot! #TEAMMANGOTANGO A post shared by Chris Kattan (@chriskattanofficial) on Mar 12, 2017 at 10:57am PDT

Sasha Farber and gymnast Simone Biles have gone with “Team Golden Giggles.” They chose the name because Simone has won a few gold medals in the Olympics and she has a pretty adorable giggle!

#Repost @sashafarber1 ・・・ One thing I learned is that @simonebiles has a loud giggle and I hear that giggle at least 100 times a day???? so I think it’s safe to say our team name has to be #TeamGoldenGiggles @dancingabc A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles) on Mar 7, 2017 at 5:04pm PST

Gleb Savchenko and Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills star Erika “Jayne” Girardi are going with “PrettyXXpensive” which is a combination of two of Erika’s songs, “Pretty Mess” and “XXPEN$IVE.”

Dancing with the Stars fans will be thrilled to hear that Keo Motsepe and Charo have gone with “Team Cuchi Cuchi” after one of Charo’s most famous catch phrases!

???????????????????? #teamcuchicuchi @officialcharo #letthegamesbegin A post shared by Keo Motsepe (@keo_motsepe) on Mar 11, 2017 at 5:20pm PST

Still undecided Dancing with the Stars pairs include Maks Chmerkovskiy and his partner, Glee star Heather Morris, as well as Kym Herjavek and Mr. T. Artem Chigvintsev and Nancy Kerrigan, have asked for help deciding on their team name but haven’t posted their choice yet.

Dancing with the Stars Season 24 duo Peta Murgatroyd and Nick Viall may have received the best suggestion overall with “Team Baby Got Bach,” but they have not posted anything about a decision on social media. In fact, they are the only couple that hasn’t posted anything from their rehearsals, likely because Nick is so wrapped up in the Bachelor finale which airs tonight.

What is your favorite Dancing with the Stars team name? Who do you think will make it to the DWTS finals?

[Featured Image by ABC]