Kylie Jenner And Tyga Split: She’s Reportedly ‘Fed Up’ With His Financial Drama

Kylie Jenner has reportedly dumped her rapper boyfriend.

Although the 19-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has yet to announce her alleged split publicly, a new report claims she is “fed up” with the 27-year-old’s ongoing money trouble and felt that he may be taking advantage of her wealth.

“It looks like [Kylie Jenner] has finished with Tyga, at least for now anyway,” a source close to Jenner told Hollywood Life on March 12. “She changes her mind like she changes her underwear though and Tyga has a habit of always managing to sneak his way back into her bed somehow.”

Kylie Jenner and Tyga have been dating publicly for about a year and a half but were linked long before she turned 18.

As fans of the Kardashian/Jenner family may recall, Kylie Jenner was first linked to the rapper when she was just 16 years old. Then, after Tyga split from his former fiancee, Blac Chyna, the two began spending more time together. Still, when asked about their potential romance, they both denied being involved until Kylie Jenner was legal.

Since going public, Kylie Jenner and Tyga have split a number of times and around this time last year, they began dating other people. Following a slew or rumors claiming Tyga may have cheated, Kylie Jenner and the rapper went their separate ways and during their weeks-long split, she was seen multiple times with hip hop artist PartyNextDoor. Around the same time, Tyga spent time with model Demi Rose Mawby.

Although weeks went by after their May 2016 split and the pair appeared to be moving on, Kylie Jenner and Tyga were back on by late June and quickly sparked rumors of a possible engagement. Now, just weeks after the couple traveled to New York City to attend Fashion Week, Hollywood Life’s source claims the reality star grew bored with the rapper.

“Basically [Kylie Jenner] was bored with the relationship, she didn’t feel like it was going anywhere and after 18 plus months Tyga still hadn’t put a ring on it, so, you snooze, you lose,” the source said. “Kylie isn’t seeing anyone else, and she doesn’t think he was cheating, but she’s confident she can land herself a hotter, richer boyfriend.”

The outlet also claimed that Kylie Jenner and Tyga recently experienced a big blowout after Jenner began to feel that her boyfriend was taking advantage of her financially.

Less than one month ago, Hollywood Life told a very different story and claimed that Kylie Jenner and Tyga were headed for a wedding — not a break up.

“[Kylie Jenner] really, really wants to get married to Tyga,” a source close to Jenner explained to the outlet at the end of last month. “But, she’s terrified that he’s going to cheat on her, and thinks if they get married it will stop him.”

“They’ve been together for ages now and [Kylie Jenner] thinks it’s high time Tyga steps up and does the deed,” the source added. “She’s got weddings on the brain, and all she can think about is dresses, and rings, and honeymoons. Kylie’s pretty much planned the entire wedding already in her head, now she just needs Tyga to propose!”

Kylie Jenner is staying quiet when it comes to the ongoing rumors regarding her relationship but in recent weeks, she has remained active on social media. That said, she hasn’t shared any photos of herself and Tyga since Valentine’s Day.

To see more of Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend, Tyga, tune into Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 13, which airs on Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on the E! Network.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]