‘Outlander’ Star Sam Heughan Not Dating Mackenzie Mauzy For Publicity [Debunked]

A previous report by the Inquisitr suggested, based on rumors, that Outlander star Sam Heughan was involved with actress Mackenzie Mauzy solely as a “publicity stunt.” This report suggested that Heughan and Mauzy were dating solely to promote the new season of Outlander, which will premiere on Starz in September, and that he was really “in love” with his Outlander co-star Caitriona Balfe. But as subsequent reports prove, not only is this reasoning counter-intuitive, it simply is not true.

No matter how good the chemistry is on-screen between Outlander star Sam Heughan and his co-star, Caitriona Balfe, it does not mean they are dating off-screen as well. Furthermore, it doesn’t make sense that Sam Heughan would date another actress solely to promote Outlander; if he were truly interested in dating someone for a publicity stunt to promote the show, he would date Caitriona Balfe.

And that isn’t going to happen, because not only has Caitriona Balfe gone very public with her boyfriend, Tony McGill — whom she’s been dating for a number of years — she has categorically denied dating Heughan in countless interviews.

Caitriona Balfe confirmed to E! Online that she’s not dating Outlander star Sam Heughan.

“We’re not together. I’m sorry to break people’s hearts. They like to try to maybe replicate the Claire and Jamie story. But I think it would be difficult for us to work together and be together.”

She reiterated the same sentiment to Entertainment Weekly.

“Honestly I’m tired of that conversation. This is fantasy. This is our job. We are very different in our private life. We are best friends. From the moment we met, we got along. Sam is one of the most generous people you’ll ever meet. Such a great guy, no ego involved.”

And just to make sure everyone was clear after the first two times, she reiterated it a third time to Just Jared: She is not dating Outlander star Sam Heughan.

“We’re not together. It’s funny. We’ve always said from the get go that we’re incredibly great friends. And to have that friendship and that closeness and to be able to get along as we do on set, it’s great that we’re able to get along that well.”

NEW Video interview with @SamHeughan talking about his love for his alma mater @RCStweets!!!https://t.co/YGRmhfeV43 pic.twitter.com/cHUigsNiXD — Outlander Daily (@OutlanderDaily) March 9, 2017

So why, despite both actors repeating countless times that they are not dating each other — and stepping out publicly with other people — do these rumors about Outlander star Sam Heughan persist?

One theory, according to Celeb Dirty Laundry, is wishful thinking on the part of some supposed fans of the show. The outlet featured a post by a supposed fan of the show who claimed that despite all evidence — and statements — to the contrary, Outlander star Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe were really in a relationship. They also made ludicrous accusations against the stars’ real significant others.

“Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe are a couple. MM is a publicity stunt to deflect attention away Sam and Cait. Tony McGill is a long standing friend of Caitriona and steps in regularly at media events when she needs an assistant. Tony McGill is a private individual who does not even exist on social media. He is also gay. MM is in a long term relationship with Billy Magnussen.”

However, as Celeb Dirty Laundry acknowledges, all the “wishful thinking” in the world doesn’t mean that something will happen. And despite the fantasies of some supposed “fans” of the show — as real fans of the show repeatedly denounce the actions of the fans who insist on this non-existent coupling — Outlander star Sam Heughan will continue to be in a relationship with whom he wants to be with, and with whom he’s happy to be with, and that woman is clearly actress Mackenzie Mauzy.

[Featured Image by Starz]