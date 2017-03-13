Kardashians Sell Dash? Kourtney Gets Sentimental On ‘KUWTK’ Premiere

Sunday night’s episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians spotlighted a huge change coming for Khloe, Kim, and Kourtney Kardashian as they discussed selling their Dash boutique stores.

While at first it appeared selling the Dash stores would be a superb business move on the part of the three savvy businesswomen, Kourtney threw up a roadblock during the recent KUWTK episode, refusing to agree to the sale. Despite the realization by the Kardashian sisters that they were spending very little time at their retail locations, which were eating into their already super busy schedules, Kourtney strongly opposed the idea of selling Dash.

It turns out, Kourtney’s attachment to Dash and refusal to sell was not based on how profitable the stores have been for the Kardashians. Rather, Kourtney’s opposition to sell Dash is due to sentimentality. The Kardashians started Dash not long after their father, Robert, died and it provided the family with something to focus on during that difficult time.

In fact, Khloe claims the Dash store is part of what helped her get away from partying and drinking; giving her a purpose in life and something to focus her on. According to Celebuzz, Khloe appreciates what Kourtney did for her at that time.

“[Kourtney] saw that I was spiraling and wanted to give me responsibility and a reason to wake up in the morning, so she told me I was going to help her run her new store… It was really important to my dad that we knew the value of hard work and took responsibility for our own success. I think my dad would be really proud of us.”

What some fans may not realize is Dash was far from being an immediate success. It took years for the brand to turn a profit for the Kardashians, and the hard work they all put in was another one of the reasons Kourt fought against the decision to sell Dash. The store was a bonding era for the Kardashian girls, and that meant more to Kourtney than did the profit or time spent in relation to the business.

Eventually, Kim Kardashian had a heart-to-heart conversation with her sister and found out the reason behind her opposition to selling Dash. Once that was cleared up, instead of a long-lasting feud, the sisters were all able to reach a satisfactory compromise.

While the New York store is going to be sold (or already has been, as the website claims that Dash location is permanently closed), the Kardashian sisters are still planning to keep the Miami and Los Angeles locations as well as maintain the online business.

However, it appears the store has been shut down since at least December 2016, when a report by Sandra Rose claimed “a truck was spotted outside the Dash boutique in Soho, NYC, where workers removed the store’s merchandise and taped up the windows.” This was likely after the girls filmed the KUWTK episode that fans watched on Sunday night.

The Kardashians have come a long way since the first season of KUWTK, when the show focused on their daily lives running the Dash fashion boutique. It’s easy to see that choosing to sell any of the Dash stores is big step for the sisters, both from a business aspect as well as for sentimental reasons.

What are your thoughts on the Kardashians selling Dash? Was it wise to get rid of the boutique, or should they have kept it? Tell us what you think in the comments section below!

[Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]