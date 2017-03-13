‘Bachelor’ Spoilers: ‘Historic ATFR’ Tied To Rachel Lindsay, Per Reality Steve

The Bachelor finale previews have teased that Monday night’s three-hour extravaganza will be filled with tears and heartbreak, and gossip guru Reality Steve’s spoilers have hinted at some interesting tidbits. Show creator Mike Fleiss has been hyping that there is a historic moment on the way with the “After the Final Rose” special and fans have been anxious to see if this is related to Nick Viall’s final rose pick. He is slated to choose between Raven Gates and Vanessa Grimaldi, having just eliminated Rachel Lindsay, and Rachel is slated to be the Bachelorette this spring. What do Bachelor spoilers now reveal about this historic ATFR special coming up on Monday, March 13?

Mike Fleiss has been tweeting quite a bit about the Bachelor finale, and previews show that Nick Viall will be struggling to make his decision regarding his final rose pick. Reality Steve’s spoilers have been consistent in saying that Viall is engaged to his pick, but that the relationship is a bit wobbly at this point. However, the gossip guru says that Nick and his gal will still be together as of the “After the Final Rose” special, even though he doesn’t think the couple will last long beyond that. Given that, what is so “historic” about the upcoming “ATFR” if Fleiss’ Bachelor spoilers are to be believed?

So happy for this moment!!! Thank you so much for the love and support!!!! Can't believe I am the new bachelorette…still feel like I'm dreaming #bachelornation #bachelorette #thankful #blackhistorymonth #historicmoment A post shared by Rachel Lindsay (@therachlindsay) on Feb 14, 2017 at 6:11am PST

According to Reality Steve’s spoilers, this historic tidbit related to this Bachelor “After the Final Rose” special actually has nothing to do with Viall and his decision between Vanessa Grimaldi and Raven Gates, or about how the couple is doing now. Some wondered if the big twist might be connected to Rachel Lindsay and her upcoming gig as the Bachelorette lead this spring, and it seems that is exactly the case. The king of Bachelor spoilers reveals in his latest blog post that during Monday’s “ATFR,” Rachel will be featured a bit and Lindsay will get a chance to meet the Bachelorette suitors who will be vying for her attention this spring.

Now, as Reality Steve’s spoilers note, it seems doubtful that Rachel’s big meeting with her guys will be all that detailed. The focus of this “ATFR” will be on Nick, Viall’s current relationship status and the show will surely bring out both Vanessa and Raven to share updates. In fact, Bachelor spoilers from Reality Steve detail that Viall and his gal will reveal that she is moving to Los Angeles to be by his side as he competes on Dancing With the Stars this spring. Will she move out there for good, especially considering that she seemed hesitant to do this during filming? That much hasn’t been determined yet, but everybody will see more Monday night.

Given how much action needs to be packed into the “ATFR,” it seems likely that Rachel’s opportunity to meet her suitors will be fairly brief. As Reality Steve’s spoilers detail, doing this is indeed historic as no Bachelor or Bachelorette lead has been given the chance to meet his or her contestants before filming the premiere introductions. It seems that Bachelorette filming for Lindsay’s stint is slated to begin Wednesday or Thursday of this week, so Rachel getting a sneak peek at her guys a few days early likely won’t make a significant impact on what comes next. However, it will surely get fans buzzing, and it should spark some good Bachelorette teasers as the guys involved in Rachel’s journey will be debuting earlier than usual.

Will Nick Viall’s final rose be doled out as Reality Steve’s spoilers have previously revealed? Will the couple be at ease on stage during their “AFTR” special or will it be obvious that they are struggling a bit in their relationship? Will she stay in Los Angeles beyond his stint on Dancing With the Stars? ABC’s The Bachelor finale airs on Monday, March 13 with a live “After the Final Rose” special that reportedly includes a chance for Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay to get at least a first glance at her upcoming bachelors, and fans are anxious to see how this all plays out.

