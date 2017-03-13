Who Fathered Kailyn Lowry’s Baby? Why Won’t ‘Teen Mom 2’ Reveal The Mystery Man?

Kailyn Lowry is staying silent about the identity of her third baby’s daddy and as the Teen Mom 2 star remains tight-lipped, rumors regarding who her mystery man may be are continuing to swirl.

Kailyn Lowry announced at the end of last month that she is expecting her third child. However, in her February 24 post to her fans and followers, the reality star failed to mention anything about her potential baby’s father and also failed to acknowledge whether or not she was still dating the unidentified man.

A short time later, according to a report by the Normangee Star on March 13, Kailyn Lowry’s publicist, Casi Densmore-Koon, released a statement, which read, “The father is a friend [Kailyn Lowry] was briefly dating. Kail will release that information when she’s ready.”

Kailyn Lowry also said she hadn’t released her third baby’s daddy’s name because she wasn’t ready to do so during a taping of a live Teen Mom 2 after show at the end of last month.

Kailyn Lowry confirmed her pregnancy with a statement on her blog, which explained that she had waited until she was nearly halfway through her pregnancy to share the news with fans because she didn’t want to be chased by paparazzi and bothered with outlandish headlines. She also claimed that her pregnancy wasn’t a mistake.

“I already know some won’t agree but I’ve been showered with support by the ones I love since I found out,” she said. “Why did I wait? I’ve had a lot of health complications leading up to this pregnancy and I was not ready to release such private information on my own just yet being that I am so high risk with this pregnancy. I didn’t want to announce just to have another miscarriage and suffer through another grief.”

Kailyn Lowry went on to reveal that while she did say on Teen Mom 2 that she didn’t want to have more children, she ultimately had a change of heart after she began having health complications. While the reality star didn’t explain what these complications were, she noted her third child as the baby she “wasn’t sure if I could have.”

While Chris Lopez has been rumored to have fathered the reality star’s child, he hasn’t announced any such thing online. Instead, he’s continued to tease the idea with his fans and followers. In fact, he first sparked rumors of a pregnancy in January, several weeks before Kailyn Lowry confirmed she was expecting.

In a tweet, Lopez spoke of his “miracle” child and said he was “sorry,” but didn’t say why. Then, after the tweet, which the Teen Mom 2 star “liked,” was linked to Kailyn Lowry’s pregnancy, Lopez deleted the tweet. He then seemingly spoke of his rumored role in the pregnancy when he told fans that no information had come directly from him. He even sent a diss out in another message after it was confirmed that Lowry’s husband was planning to write a tell-all book.

“I know this isn’t an ideal situation but I know everything will be okay,” Kailyn Lowry continued to fans on her blog. “Having another child is something I am so happy about and I just can’t wait. My boys are so excited, those who love me are so excited, and I hope that everyone can just be happy for me during this time.”

