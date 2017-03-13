Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie’s Kids Split Up? Report Suggests Kids Will ‘Choose’

Will Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s kids be split up? According to a new report, the former couple’s six children are starting to “speak up” about which parent they’d prefer to live with. Although the court has granted Angelina Jolie primary custody of the children, sources say that the kids are now faced with the decision to choose which parent they’d prefer to live with — and that this is Jolie’s idea!

According to Yahoo! Lifestyle, Jolie, 41, is planning to move to the UK with the kids and this has caused a few issues since Brad Pitt is living in California. The report indicates that the children’s opinions on the matter are complicating things and that the family could be split up if Brad and Angelina agree to do what their children want.

“Ange wants the kids to each decide…who they live with. The situation with the kids isn’t playing out as smoothly as either would like… The problem is that each kid is speaking up from where they want to live and not live,” a source reportedly told OK! Magazine as cited by Yahoo! Lifestyle.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie may still be in a heated custody battle or they may just be working out the minor details of their divorce, who knows? Either way, it seems believable that their kids are sharing their feelings on these matters. Perhaps aside from 8-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne, Angelina and Brad’s kids are old enough to understand what is going on and if they want to spend time with their dad, they can communicate that with their mom and vice versa.

While it seems unlikely that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt would agree to split their kids up, this could mean that the former couple will take cues from their children when it comes to living life in a broken home. It is possible that Jolie and Pitt will be more open to allowing their kids to call the shots, so to speak, so that everyone feels like they are getting to spend quality time with each parent and with their siblings.

There have been several reports claiming that Angelina Jolie was keeping her kids away from their dad and that Brad Pitt recently went to court over it. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Brad walked away from that meeting with a victory in his pocket. Sources had said that Jolie was making it difficult for Brad to see the kids but that a judge ordered that they follow the rules that were put into place. If any of this is true, Angelina and Brad have complied with the courts and are doing what needs to be done to keep things fair.

Of course, there is a possibility that these reports aren’t true, but one has to think that kids are smart and if they understand that their parents are no longer living together, they have to adjust as well. Jolie and Pitt seem like very emotionally open people and they likely take their children’s’ feelings into consideration a great deal.

Will Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s kids end up being split up? Probably not. But anything is possible. Perhaps some will go stay with Brad for a few weeks and others will decide to stay with their mom. Clearly, the kids aren’t going to be forced to spend time with one parent if they don’t want to — at least, one would assume that to be the case.

As for the time being, Angelina Jolie jetted off to Cambodia with her brood over the weekend, according to Hollywood Life. It is presumed that Brad Pitt stayed back in California.

Do you think that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are going to let their children choose which parent they want to live with?

[Featured Image by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Audi]