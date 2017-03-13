‘The Bachelor’ 2017 Finale Spoilers: Nick Viall Thinks He Picked The Wrong Girl

The Bachelor 2017 spoilers reveal that the Season 21 finale is going to be full of drama, and that Nick Viall will have the hardest decision of his life as he’s forced to choose between Raven Gates and Vanessa Grimaldi. While Nick’s decision will be a painful one, fans may come to find out that he’s not happy with the women he chose to give his final rose to.

Warning: Major Bachelor 2017 finale spoilers below!

According to OK! Magazine, The Bachelor Nick Viall may have made the wrong choice. It has been four months she the finale filmed and sources are revealing that Nick may be regretting his decision, and that he’s actually still in love with the runner-up.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Nick Viall’s final two women, Raven Gates and Vanessa Grimaldi will learn their fate in tonight’s finale. Spoilers have already confirmed that Nick will choose Vanessa, and break Raven’s heart during the final episode. However, did he make the right choice? Nick allegedly told producers that “he felt like he was in hell” while making his final choice, and was very torn over which women he should propose to.

“Nick knows he made a huge mistake proposing to the winner and is panicking. The runner-up is the woman he truly loves.”

The Bachelor 2017 insider also reveals that Nick Viall is having “second thoughts” about the women he proposed to, which is rumored to be Vanessa Grimaldi, and may even confess he’s feelings to her on Monday night’s After The Final Rose live aftershow. If this happens, Viall may also tell alleged runner-up, Raven Gates, that he wants to be with her instead.

“He was having a total breakdown and didn’t want to go through with making the final decision. Nick gets down on one knee and asks one woman to marry him. [But now he’s] having second thoughts about his decision.”

Nick allegedly still has very strong feelings about rumored Bachelor runner-up Raven Gates after their four months apart, and is said to want to reach out to her. However, he’s abiding by what the show wants him to do for now.

“[Nick’s] feelings for the runner-up are just as strong now as they were four months ago,” and “he’s thought about contacting her…Nick really wants to reach out to the runner-up but he’s playing The Bachelor rules right now.”

Could Nick Viall decide to drop the huge bomb about his feelings for Raven Gates on After The Final Rose just moments after The Bachelor viewers watch him propose to Vanessa Grimaldi? If so, would Raven consider taking Nick back?

Sources reveal that “the runner-up would probably take him back in a heartbeat. She fell hard for Nick and is still heartbroken by the situation. She had a strong connection with Nick and can’t seem to shake it.” But Nick “chose the winner because she was the safe choice. She is a sweetheart with a lot more class than the runner-up.”

Meanwhile, reported winner, Vanessa Grimaldi, has been watching The Bachelor for the past few months, and is allegedly upset by the relationship she’s seen between Nick Viall and Raven Gates. Watching the show has reportedly led to some ill feelings between Nick and his rumored winner, Vanessa.

“During filming she had no idea how strong Nick’s feelings were for the runner-up. Watching him fall in love with her on the show has been terrifying,” and “it’s led to many fights.”

Fans of The Bachelor will have to tune in tonight to see which of the women Nick Viall chooses as the Season 21 winner, and what kind of drama will play out during the After The Final Rose live aftershow.

What do you think of the possibility of Nick Viall dumping the women he picked as the winner for his runner-up?

[Featured image by Michael Yada/Getty Images]