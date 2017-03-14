‘Dance Moms’ Abby Lee Miller Puts On A Happy Face Amidst Maddie Ziegler’s Diss

Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller seems to put the drama behind as she was seen looking rather happy amidst Maddie Ziegler’s controversial diss. The ALDC mentor, who currently faces sentencing on fraud charges, doesn’t seem to be fazed by her former student’s attacks.

On Saturday, March 11, Dance Moms star and ALDC founder Abby Lee Miller made a public appearance at Nickelodeon’s 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards held at the USC Galen Center, Los Angeles. The 50-year-old dance instructor was all smiles as she posed on the orange carpet, donning a leopard print attire matched with her spray tanned look. Miller showed no sign of stress as she graced the star-studded event.

Also present in the said event is Abby’s former student Chloe Lukasiak. The dancer turned actress looks like a modern day princess with her lilac crop top with shorts and skirt. Lukasiak flaunted her toned body as she posed for the camera on Nickelodeon’s big event.

It can be recalled that the 15-year-old dancer and Miller had a fallout after Chloe’s mother persuaded her to leave the show. Apparently, Mrs. Lukasiak cannot stand how Miller treated her daughter on the show. Chloe also had her subtle diss to Abby recently when she returned to the dance floor with Miller’s ALDC rival, MDP (Murrieta Dance Project).

Chloe made a notable dance routine which many believed was intended to mock her former coach. In the controversial performance called “Devil’s Playground,” Chloe ended the dance routine with a pair of handcuffs held above her head. Many were quick to assume that the handcuffs symbolized Abby’s impending jail time. However, there has been no confirmation that it was really intended for the dance instructor.

Adding hype to the 2017 Kids’ Choice Award is none other than Miller’s latest frenemy, Maddie Ziegler. The 14-year-old dance prodigy also graced the event wearing a fashionable ensemble – teal culottes and polka-dotted tee matched with a pair of red high-heeled shoes. Ziegler, who recently made headlines for dissing her former mentor Miller, seems unbothered by the fact that Abby is also in attendance at the said event. It remains unclear whether the two got a chance to see each other at the event.

Maddie recently released her tell-all book titled The Maddie Diaries: A Memoir. The controversial book exposed Ziegler’s thoughts about Miller and Dance Moms. The young dancer also snubbed her former coach, completely excluding Miller’s name in the book. Maddie, who some fans considered as “ungrateful,” thanked her new mentor Sia instead of Abby who has helped launched her career.

“Before I met [Sia], I would say yes to a lot of things I didn’t want to do. Because I thought I had to – I didn’t want to disappoint anyone. I’d be overwhelmed by the amount of work on my plate. Sia always tells me you have to have time off, step back and appreciate the moment.”

Maddie also opened up about her relationship with Abby during their time at Dance Moms. Despite admitting that she never really watched the show, Ziegler did point out the positive side of being part of it.

“I learned a lot of lessons,” Maddie admitted. “I had the craziest time when I was with her and on that team…I did learn a lot from her and we did have some fun times.”

However, Ziegler also made it clear that she did not regret leaving the show and ALDC. In fact, Maddie bluntly revealed that she is happy to move on from that point in her life. She also revealed that she’s done with all the dramas of dance competitions.

“I’m really glad I did move on from that…I feel like now, I’ve never been happier in my life. And I’m not stressed at all, which is crazy. I was stressed at 11 years old, which shouldn’t happen.”

Despite all the controversies between Maddie and Abby, the former ALDC member remains good friends with her Dance Moms co-dancers. Maddie is currently busy with promoting her book and prepares for her next project. As for Abby, the Dance Moms mentor currently awaits her sentence due to come out on May 8.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]