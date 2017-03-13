First Trailer For Stephen King’s ‘It’ Remake Is Here – And Fans Are Freaking Out

Horror fans the world over have been waiting with bated breath for the release of the 2017 remake of Stephen King’s It, now it’s being reported that the first official trailer for the film has been released. The It trailer was screened at the SXSW Film Festival over the weekend, and apparently it lived up to they hype. In fact, as NME reports, the new trailer for Stephen King’s It is said to have left the lucky film festival audience “screaming.”

The new Ittrailer is said to have captured the eerie nuances of the original 1990 flick, which was based on the horrific and sweeping 1986 novel of the same name, without going overboard. While the new Stephen King’s It trailer hasn’t been released to the general public, that hasn’t stopped a trailer description and extremely detailed recounting of the official trailer – teasing Pennywise’s big reveal – from appearing online.

Per MovieWeb, here’s a excerpt from description of the eagerly-awaited Stephen King’sItremake trailer.

“The trailer opens with footage of Bill Denbrough making a paper boat for his little brother Georgie. We then move outside, where Georgie is chasing his boat in a rainstorm as it floats next to the curb. Suddenly, Georgie runs right into a street barrier, which knocks him down on the ground. He then watches as his boat sails into a gutter. He runs to the gutter and tries to see if he can see his boat. As he looks deep into the sewers, Pennywise abruptly appears before the screen cuts to black.”

Fans of the original It may remember a similar scene, which was the first time the world got a view of the incomparable Tim Curry as horror icon “Pennywise the Dancing Clown.”

This time around, and much to the chagrin of many die-hard fans of Stephen King’sIt, Tim Curry isn’t revamping his character. In fact, the changes made to modernize and revamp Pennywise have turned some fans off to the idea of this remake, which is slated to hit U.S. theaters on September 8 (or at least the first of the lengthy story’s two parts). This time around, Pennywise is being played by Bill Skarsgard (little brother of True Blood’s Alexander Skarsgard); images of the new It have done quite a bit to placate audiences.

While the movie’s new star doesn’t look like the original in all of his made-up glory, those anticipating the release of the new Stephen King’sIt have largely agreed that he is incredibly creepy.

The new It trailer has been described in great deal by the folks at Bloody-Disgusting. Trace Thurman writes for the media outlet and saw the Stephen King’s It trailer first-hand – he also confirms that neither he nor anyone else in the SXSW Film Festival were permitted to use electronic recording devices when the Stephen King trailer was screened. Fortunately, he has an excellent memory, and shared all the details with the world almost immediately afterward.

“Then we are shown the members of the Loser’s Club meeting each other and realizing that they’ve all been seeing the same entity, before one of them finally says “The Clown.” Once that happens, the teaser then moves into its centerpiece, which shows the members of the Loser’s Club looking at pictures on a carousel slide projector that suddenly acquires a life of its own and begins moving through the slides at an increasingly alarming speed.”

This time around, the Loser’s Club is portrayed by Finn Wolfhard (as Richie Tozier), Jaeden Lieberher (Bill Denbrough), Sophie Lillis (Beverly Marsh), Wyatt Oleff {Stanley Uris), Jeremy Ray Taylor (Ben Hanscomb), Jack Dylan Grazer (Eddie Kaspbrak), and Chosen Jacobs (Mike Hanlon).

Thurman goes on to write that the new It trailer then follows the standard trailer M.O., showing fans a skew of images and video clips, including the iconic scene in which Beverly’s sink spews blood and another, more original, clip of Pennywise terrorizing the Loser’s Club kids. According to Thurman, Pennywise is largely implicit in the trailer, with only his “long, bony finger” appearing on screen.

“The teaser ends with Bill walking down into his flooded basement, where Georgie’s ghost taunts him by repeatedly screaming “We all float down here!” before Pennywise rises from the water and rushes at him, in a moment that had the entire audience screaming. It is at this moment that the screen cuts to black and the word “IT” appears on screen.”

Thurman claims that at the end of the trailer, which he described as “a d**n impressive 90 seconds of footage,” the audience went wild with their clapping and cheering for the first official promo of Stephen King’s It, directed by Andrés Muschietti.

“As far as teasers go, it’s one of the best that I’ve ever seen.”

Of course, an awesome trailer is no guarantee of an awesome film. Horror fans have been the victims of the old bait and switch many times in the past. However, this new remake has gotten a pretty epic seal of approval already. As Independent reports, Stephen King himself has already screened the It remake (not just the trailer). King, arguably the most prolific and successful horror author of our generation, called the movie “a wonderful production.”

What do you think? Can the It remake possibly live up to they hype? Does the new trailer description make you more or less excited to check out the flick? What about Stephen King’s blessing?

Unfortunately for fans, there’s still no word on when the first Stephen King’s It trailer will be released to the general public.

