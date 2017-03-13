Bella Hadid Bared It All As She Got Naked In Her Sexiest Instagram Video Ever!

Bella Hadid bared it all as she got naked in her latest sexiest Instagram video. Plus, she’s only 20 years old. Bella isn’t really very shy when showing off her goods. In fact, she’s very proud of her assets. Clearly, a supermodel in the making! In her latest Instagram video, Bella Hadid bared it all as she got naked.

Bella Hadid flaunted her womanly assets in her sexiest Instagram video ever

From strutting down the runways to delivering an empowering speech during International Women’s Day, Bella Hadid is certainly one of a kind. There’s not a single magazine or runway that the younger Hadid isn’t part of. In one of her documentaries as a busy model, she was seen walking the catwalk for big-time fashion designers such as Tommy Hilfiger, Alberta Ferretti, Moschino, and Chanel. Bella and her older sister, Gigi Hadid are simply a total package when it comes to the modeling industry.

The gorgeous model entertained fans with a sexy Instagram video on Sunday. Bella Hadid bared it all as she got naked for a photo shoot with V magazine. Wearing a very raunchy black thong, she lay on her stomach as she opted to go topless for the photo. At one point during the clip, Bella wore a black leather skirt and held her bare boobs as the camera clicks away.

Earlier this month, the raven-haired model stripped down for the same mag. Bella Hadid bared it all in an asymmetric top with her legs crossed over to protect her modesty. Even without any photo shoot, the Dior beauty prefers to stroll in very revealing and skimpy outfits. Her Paris Fashion Week emphasizes Bella’s prowess as a supermodel as she strutted down the runway in sheer designer outfits, displaying a serious amount of underboob and sideboob in the process.

The caption of the sexy Instagram video read, “Where you lead me I will go… @mario_sorrenti @vmagazine.”

And now that keeps us guessing why The Weeknd would ever dare call it quits with her. But his current beau is also quite something in the name of Selena Gomez, talk about Instagram kween!

In an exclusive interview with the Teen Vogue as part of the March cover girl, she revealed that her split with The Weeknd whose real name is Abel Tesfaye was her first breakup. The model added that even if she “handled it so well” on the outside, it wasn’t the same as what was inside. Despite that, Bella said, “I’ll always respect him, and I’ll always love him…you never want to burn a bridge that you’ve fought so hard to build.”

She proves to be one strong lady!

She’s the new face of Bulgari

The Italian luxury brand just signed Bella Hadid to be their new ambassador and Bella made an adorable confession that she has no idea why the brand chose her. According to Tommy Hilfiger, the Hadid siblings carry such extraordinary charisma and appeal that those doubtful buyers would literally want to buy the outfits they wore at the catwalk. It seems Bulgari want a little of that magic to rub off on them as Bella becomes the new face for their accessories campaign.

Aside from being honored and excited, the stunner explained, “It’s hard to say if I bring anything to Bulgari other than my youth, and with social media to a certain extent I can bring more viewers to the brand. Perhaps having someone young on the team is cool.”

Bella Hadid also mentioned that she and her sister differ in fashion tastes with the former preferring “very dark” ensembles and wearing “a lot of black and red, which look dramatic.”

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]