‘Kardashians’ New Season: Khloe Kardashian’s Boyfriend Makes ‘KUWTK’ Debut

The Kardashians new season premiered on E! on Sunday, March 12. For months now, one of the hottest subjects regarding the Kardashian family has been Khloe Kardashian’s romance with NBA star Tristan Thompson.

Khloe, 32, was “first linked to Thompson” early last fall, according to People Magazine. Khloe ultimately confirmed that they were dating in November. Khloe and Tristan have been spotted together on multiple occasions in recent months.

It appears that, at least to a certain extent, the other Kardashian siblings were intentionally left “in the dark” on the matter, which was a subject that was addressed in the premiere of the Kardashians new season. Khloe apparently did not want to disclose “all of the details” to Kim, and has thus been doing her best to keep it a secret from her sisters, People Magazine reports.

Although Khloe was questioned about the subject by sister Kim, she did her best to avoid the topic. While Khloe said that she would obviously tell Kim sooner or later, she expressed that it was “fun” to “drag [it] out.”

Watch Khloé Kardashian finally introduce her NBA star boyfriend Tristan Thompson to the family https://t.co/vbmqVRwlEx pic.twitter.com/NkrRAiq4kT — People Magazine (@people) March 13, 2017

At the end of the first episode of the Kardashians new season, Thompson was invited to a Kanye West concert by Khloe, which was used as a surprise opportunity for him to meet the family.

“I knew she was messing with me. But I’m just happy that she’s having a good time and starting a new relationship,” Kim Kardashian said of the surprise meeting.

Thompson, who plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers, happens to be celebrating his 26th birthday on the day after the premiere of the Kardashians new season.

Most Kardashian fans know that Khloe married former NBA star Lamar Odom in 2009, but filed for divorce four years later. Odom has been through troubled times in recent years and suffered a life-threatening drug overdose in Nevada back in the fall of 2015.

Khloe’s divorce from Odom became official this past December, the same time in which Odom was entering a month-long stint in rehab. In addition to Lamar’s struggles with addiction, he was also accused of cheating during his four-year marriage to Khloe as well.

Khloe’s making her new love official on the season premiere of #KUWTK.https://t.co/sr9XbPeeFs — Kardashians on E! (@KUWTK) March 13, 2017

Just days ago, it was reported that Thompson and Odom nearly got into a fight, and the two needed to be “physically separated,” according to Radar Online. The get-together was reportedly arranged by Khloe and was intended to be a civil meeting at her home.

Before the beginning of the Kardashians new season, the Inquisitr also reported that Odom spoke to Dr. Travis Stork about his desire to reunite with Khloe on an episode of The Doctors.

Odom, now 37, was recently in the news for reasons unrelated to the Kardashians as well. The former NBA player appears to be in a better place now and was recently spotted at the 2017 Kids Choice Awards with his son and daughter. This was Odom’s “first official celebrity appearance” in over 12 months, according to E! News.

“I’m doing great. Just chilling, relaxing, just here with my kids,” he said at the event.

The latest season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians can be seen at 9:00 p.m. EST on Sunday nights on E!. What are your thoughts on the premiere of the Kardashians new season? Do you think it’s a good idea for Khloe to have Tristan be a part of the show? Let us know in the comments section below!

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]