‘The Bachelor’ Sex Secrets Revealed! Did Nick Viall Choose After Fantasy Suites?

The cameras have captured some pretty outrageous things on The Bachelor over the years. While nothing appears off limits, the cameras are turned away when the final three contestants are whisked away for Fantasy Suite night. What happens behind the closed doors?

According to OK! Magazine, former Bachelor and Bachelorette alum Ali Fedotowsky dished on what goes on during the show’s most intimate night. While many fans take it as a given, Fedotowsky confirmed that most Bachelor and Bachelorettes stars sleep with their final three.

Fedotowsky revealed that she only slept with one of her final three because Frank was sent home prior to the date and she didn’t feel a strong physical connection with the runner-up. When it comes to Nick Viall’s final three, Fedotowsky was confident that he probably slept with all three — Vanessa Grimaldi, Raven Gates, and Rachel Lindsay.

Just because Viall was likely intimate with his final three doesn’t mean he slept with all of them on consecutive nights. Refinery29 reports that the timeline on the show is sped up for the audience’s benefit. Usually, the Fantasy Suite nights are spread out over a two-week time period to ensure that none of the contestants see each other.

Privacy, of course, is strictly observed during the intimate encounter. In fact, some of the rules are lifted for the contestant’s safety — like the no cell phone policy — and it’s the first time they are truly alone.

In her book, It’s Not Okay: Turning Heartbreaking into Happy Never After, Andi Dorfman described her time with Josh Murray, saying, “We spent the evening swapping stories, laughing until our stomachs hurt. We talked about our future, our beliefs, and our goals in life…we were in mid-conversation when the sun came up, beaming through the sheer window panels of our bungalow.”

For those wondering about safe sex on The Bachelor, host Chris Harrison assured everyone that contestants have everything they need for a steamy night.

“Anything you need to have safe sex, we definitely promote that,” he shared.

Each contestant is also required to go through STD testing to ensure nothing spreads.

The contestants are also put up in some pretty plush rooms. During her Fantasy Suite, Dorfman revealed that she stayed in a five-room mansion and enjoyed all the luxury, including drawn bathtubs and towels shaped like animals. Not to mention a fridge stocked with wine and chocolate.

Meanwhile, Viall hasn’t revealed what happened during his Fantasy Suite dates. According to the Daily Mail, the Bachelor star had his hands full with Gates, who admitted that she’s never had an orgasm.

“Every girl wants great things, fireworks, magic to happen but I have only had sex with one person and I’ve never had an orgasm before,” she told Viall. “It’s really taboo to discuss but it’s really important.”

The comments came after Viall had sent home of the more controversial contestants this season in Corinne Olympios. While Olympios didn’t partake in the Fantasy Suites, she later confessed that she was ready to sleep with the leading man. Unfortunately, OK! Magazine reports that offer is no longer open.

“These rumors with him have got to stop,” she stated. “The rumor about me seeing Nick post-show and having sex with Nick post-show: That is just stupid.”

Viall is down to his final two contestants after Lindsay’s exit last week. It’s anyone’s guess who Viall will pick in the finale, though Grimaldi seems to have a slight edge.

That being said, Grimaldi expressed some doubts about her relationship with Viall on last week’s episode and seemed vulnerable for the first time. Gates, meanwhile, was confident about the ways things are going, which might give her an advantage going into the finale.

See who Nick chooses when the Bachelor finale airs Monday night on ABC, check out a sneak peek below.

