Kim Kardashian Reveals Harrowing Details Of Terrifying Paris Robbery [Video]

In an upcoming episode of Keeping up with the Kardashians, Kim opens up about the robbery that left her traumatized after she was robbed of nearly $11 million dollars worth of jewelry at Hôtel de Pourtalès in Paris. Kim Kardashian’s night made an unexpected turn when she was bound, gagged, and thrown into the bathtub after men dressed as police officers held her up at gunpoint.

Season 13 of KUWTK premieres this Sunday, March 12 at 9/8c on E! pic.twitter.com/fUB9C4b7cY — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 9, 2017

Viewers will hear the horrific details of Kim’s encounter with the jewelry thieves who took off with her upgraded, 20-carat diamond ring. Kardashian said the thieves asked her for money, to which she replied, “I don’t have any money.” Kim said they dragged her to the hallway at the top of the stairs and that’s when she saw their gun.

“That’s when I saw the gun clear as day. I was kind of looking at the gun. Looking down back at the stairs.”

In the upcoming episode, Kim is wrought with emotion when she describes the sequence of events to her sisters, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian.

“I was like, I have a split-second in my mind to make this quick decision… Am I gonna run down the stairs and like, either be shot in the back – it makes me so upset to think about it – but, either they’re gonna shoot me in the back, or if I make it and they don’t, if the elevator does not open in time, or the stairs are locked, then like I’m (expletive). There’s no way out.”

The television mogul jetted to Paris for a week of runway shows and to pay homage to all things couture in honor of the annual Paris Fashion Week. However, Kim was said to be traumatized after she was robbed, according to People.

A police report published in the French newspaper, Le Journal du Dimanche, also in January, included Kim’s statement to police that she gave hours after the event.

“They (caught) me and took me to the lobby. I was in a bathrobe, naked underneath… Then we went in the room again and they pushed me on the bed… They strapped me with plastic cables … taped my mouth and my legs. They carried me in my bathroom, specifically in my bathtub.”

So honored to give the family impact award tonight to the man who believed in me from day 1, Jon Murray of Bunim Murray prods #ImpactAwards pic.twitter.com/35Hw3ohrJm — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 12, 2017

Back in January, preliminary charges were filed against 10 suspects in the Kim Kardashian robbery ranging in age from 29 to 72. The charges covered an array of alleged crimes which included: armed robbery in an organized gang; criminal association; kidnapping; illegal possession of firearms (including a Kalashnikov rifle) and ammunition; use of forged papers and a fake identity, and complicity, according to USA Today.

RELATED NEWS FROM THE INQUISITR:

Kim Kardashian Dons Faux Lip Ring While Honoring KUWTK Producer At LGBTQ Event

Kim Kardashian Robbery: Fake Airsoft Guns And Robber Costume Used By Rob Kardashian & Scott Disick To Stage Fake Hijack Of DASH Store In 2008 ‘KUWTK’ Episode [Video]

Kim Kardashian Robbery: New Gun For Security? Kanye West Urges Kim To Try Martial Arts After Paris Robbery?

Kim Kardashian Changes Her Sexy Style After Paris Robbery?

Kanye West: ‘I Would Have Voted For Trump,’ West Stuns Fans With Belated Trump Endorsement

Kanye West Breakdown: Rapper Feels As If He Is ‘Under Spiritual Attack’

Kanye West Released From The Hospital After 9 Days, ‘He Is Home, Getting Some Rest’

Since the incident, Kardashian has upped her security to presidential levels, according to TMZ. Apparently, Kim will have one team of two hired men accompany her wherever she goes. Additionally, the cars Kim drives around in will be completely “armed to the teeth,” TMZ reports. Kanye West has also met with owners of two top security firms.

An insider told Us Weekly that Kim also vows to change everything.

“This incident was a completely life-changing event for Kim… She realizes she was living in a bubble doing what she was doing. She loved flaunting her wealth and being so public. She felt safe and never really thought about her vulnerability. Now she knows she was so naive. Everything has to change going forward.”

Momager Kris Jenner is involved in security meetings and plans to get protection for Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie as soon as possible.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]