Demi Lovato Disses Selena Gomez? Follows Justin Bieber Amid The Weeknd Feud

Demi Lovato is being accused of throwing some major shade at former friend Selena Gomez after allegedly re-following her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber on social media, despite his nasty feud with Selena and new boyfriend The Weeknd.

A number of fans alleged on social media that Lovato appeared to make it pretty clear that she’s on Justin’s side amid his recent drama with Gomez and The Weeknd after it was confirmed that the two are dating earlier this year, as Twitter users claimed that Demi followed Justin on both Instagram on Twitter amid the drama.

While Lovato unfollowed Gomez on both social media platforms back in November 2016 amid reports their seriously rocky friendship had taken another hit, fans noted that Demi decided to follow Justin last week, seemingly confirming that she and Selena still aren’t on great terms.

“Demi doesn’t follow Selena on both [Instagram] & Twitter & now she follows Justin on both [Instagram] & Twitter,” Justin fan @justinspurpose7 tweeted out of Lovato’s apparent decision to side with Bieber amid his latest drama with Selena by following him. “Well I’m here for Justemi friendship to rise.”

Other fans were also quick to note on the social media site that Demi and Justin now both follow each across social media despite Lovato’s once close friendship Gomez, who famously dated Bieber on and off for five years between 2010 and 2015.

“Demi just followed Justin on Instagram and now on Twitter, I’m such an happy justemi stan can this rise already,” @jbsphile added of Lovato’s social media activity, and @rosesxcabello wrote, “Demi followed Justin on twitter, I love life.”

Notably, Demi’s decision to follow Justin on Twitter and Instagram has some pretty interesting timing, as Lovato and Bieber’s social media interaction comes just weeks after Bieber and Gomez’s names were once again thrown together after The Weeknd and the “Cold Water” singer appeared to trade insults over Selena.

Bieber was first to throw some major shade at Gomez’s new boyfriend, two years after he and the “It Ain’t Me” singer split, as TMZ reported that Bieber told a paparazzo when asked if he was a fan of The Weeknd’s music, “Hell no, I can’t listen to a Weeknd song. That s***’s wack.”

Justin Bieber then continued to slam Selena Gomez and her new boyfriend in the weeks that followed according to Life & Style, as the magazine claimed just weeks before Demi Lovato followed Bieber on social media that he sarcastically claimed “Starboy” was his favorite song during an Instagram live stream before then laughing at the musician with friends.

Gomez’s boyfriend then appeared to hit back at Bieber with a diss track according to Spin, where the singer seemed to refer to his feud with Justin by hitting back in the song that he “took that chick.”

As for Demi and Selena, Lovato’s alleged tease that she’s on Team Justin amid the latest feud drama comes after the former friends made no secret of the fact that they’re not exactly still close, despite being almost inseparable since they first met aged just 7-years-old during a casting call for Barney and Friends.

However, the former friends appear to have drifted apart more recently as Lovato confirmed in a 2015 with Complex, in which she admitted she and Selena aren’t exactly on friendly terms.

“Nope,” Demi replied when asked during an interview with the magazine if she and Selena were still close, before Lovato hit back at rumors their friendship ended because she wasn’t a fan of Gomez’s years long romance with Bieber.

“He’s actually a nice guy. I don’t really know him that well, but he seems to have grown up. He looks like he’s maturing,” Lovato said of Bieber at the time, two years before she seemingly confirmed she’s on Justin’s side amid his drama with Selena and The Weeknd by following him.

“But, you know, when you’re young and you get older, you change and people change,” Demi then continued of why she and Selena are no long close friends prior to her apparent diss. “You have things in common, and then all of a sudden, you don’t,” Demi added. “It’s just a part of life.”

Demi and Selena have mainly stayed tight-lipped about each other since, though Lovato was more recently accused of dissing Gomez in a video for Undercover Lyft just this past November.

