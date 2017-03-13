Kim Kardashian Poses Topless In Bed

Kim Kardashian posed topless in bed for her Snapchat fans. The reality star was in bed when she shared the naked snap. Kim Kardashian had attended the Family Equality Council’s Impact Awards event earlier avoiding the red carpet and sharing her stunning white Rick Owens dress on her social media instead. The star matched giant hoop earring and a lip ring with her strapless gown.

She presented one of the evening’s top prizes and headed home soon after and went onto her social media to inform her fans that it was time for bed.

The awards show is a celebration of LGBTQ families and honors as well as highlight accomplishments of the Family Equality Council.

So honored to give the family impact award tonight to the man who believed in me from day 1, Jon Murray of Bunim Murray prods #ImpactAwards pic.twitter.com/35Hw3ohrJm — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 12, 2017

Kim Kardashian Presented Family Impact Award

Kim Kardashian who has been keeping off the limelight by appearing in few celebrity related outings was seen at the awards looking stunning as she showed off her curves and a fake lip ring.

Kim appeared confident and happy as she presented an award to one of the people who made her and her family famous.

She went on to the stage to honor Jonathan Murray the co-founder of Bunim/Murray Productions and his partner Harvey Reese. Kim said during the presentation that Harvey one of the co-producers of Keeping Up with the Kardashians was on of the Real World’s creators and also about his role as a father. She said that that the project that brought the couple the most pride and joy was their son Dyllan. She talked about how there were few resources for LGBT parents and their families so Harvey went on to create resources and to support organizations such as the Family Equality Council as well as to create opportunities such as stay at home gay dads’ group.

The mom of two managed to crack a joke about how the couple had met during a gay tennis tournament, asking them how gay tennis was different from regular tennis. The award that they won had been created in their honor and is called the Murray Reese Family Impact Award.

The awards show also honors individuals and companies that have made and impact or outstanding contribution to support LGBTQ families. Other honorees included Target and the show Transparent.

The reality star went onto twitter to say how honored she was to give the award to the man who had believed in her.

Kim said,

“Harvey had serious doubts that a reality show would be successful but thought Jon was cute so decided to give it a shot anyway. Since that initial meeting, Jon has gone on to produce some of the most successful reality shows in history, including Project Runway, Road Rules, Bad Girls Club, Born this Way and Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Season thirteen, tomorrow night, don’t miss it.”

Kim Talks About Paris

After the show Kim went onto twitter to talk about the premier of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. She twitted snippets of what one would expect from the thirteenth series of the show. In one of the snippets it showed the drama that unfolded during her Paris robbery. In the trailer it also showed Kim crying when her husband, Kanye West was hospitalized after his breakdown last year.

She expressed her ordeal to sisters, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian.

She revealed that they had asked her for money and she informed them that she didn’t have any money. According to Kim she was then dragged into the hallway and on top of the stairs. She then saw a gun and then looked down the stairs. She went on to say that she figured that she was either going to run down the stairs and save her life or she would get shot at the back of her. The video also revealed Scott saying that he was still in love with Kourtney.

[Featured Image by Rich Polk/Getty Images]