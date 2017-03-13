Jax Taylor Enjoys A Boys Trip As Brittany Cartwright Visits Kentucky

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are spending time apart as the fifth season of Vanderpump Rules continues to air on Bravo.

After joining forces at the taping of the Season 5 reunion special weeks ago in Los Angeles, Jax Taylor traveled to Breckenridge, Colorado as his girlfriend of nearly two years ventured off to her hometown in Kentucky.

“Just doing a little dance on the mountain!!” Jax Taylor wrote in the caption of a video on Instagram on March 12, which featured the reality star doing a little dance with his ski poles in the air.

Hours prior, Jax Taylor told fans, “Boys trip to #breckenridge has been an amazing success! Love you guys @twschwa @tomsandoval1 #pumprules #skitrip #ski.”

Jax Taylor has been traveling like crazy lately. In addition to his recent boys trip in Colorado, he recently traveled to New York City and before that, he visited San Diego, California. Meanwhile, Cartwright spent time in Los Angeles earlier this month with her co-stars and attended the iHeart Radio Music Awards before sharing a photo from her family’s farm in Kentucky.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright began dating in early 2015 after he cut ties with former girlfriends Carmen Dickman and Tiffany Matthews, who he was juggling during an earlier season of Vanderpump Rules.

Throughout their time on Vanderpump Rules, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have exposed private moments of their relationship on the show, some of which have been good and others that have been tense. For instance, at the beginning of Season 5, Taylor claimed to have walked in on Kristen Doute engaging in a sexual moment with his girlfriend, which she denied.

Around the time Season 5 began, Radar Online shared a report claiming Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright had landed their own spinoff series, which would follow the couple to Kentucky, where Cartwright’s family resides.

“We had so much fun at the @bravotv offices today! Thanks so much for having us!” Cartwright wrote to her fans and followers on Instagram after reportedly meeting with Bravo executives.

How beautiful is my home my mom walking on our farm pic.twitter.com/kAuoSoYLyA — Brittany Cartwright (@BNCartwright) March 10, 2017

Months later, TMZ shared another report, claiming the alleged spinoff had begun filming at the end of last year in Kentucky.

“The focus of the show will be Brittany’s family pressuring her to get hitched to the ‘Vanderpump’ bad boy… but he’s just not into sealing the deal,” the outlet alleged.

Jax Taylor said during Season 4 of Vanderpump Rules that he was not on board with the idea of marriage and didn’t see why it would be necessary to his relationship with Cartwright, who made it clear that she did want to get married — and have kids.

“Jax is a notorious player on ‘Vanderpump,’ and a commitment-phobe… unclear if he’s sold on the idea of marriage. Bravo has one big fear… that they won’t be together by the time this thing airs in the summer.”

Although TMZ suspected Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright were on the rocks, Jax Taylor recently claimed on Watch What Happens Live that a future wedding was a possibility. He also spoke of marriage during an interview with Bravo’s The Daily Dish in November of last year, telling the outlet that while he used to be against marriage completely, he is now considering the possibility of a future wedding with girlfriend Brittany Cartwright.

To see more of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, tune into Vanderpump Rules Season 5 this and every Monday night at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Robin Marchant/Getty Images]