‘House Of Cards’ Season 5 2017: New Season Release Date, Trailer, Cast, And More

Netflix’s hugely popular political thriller House of Cards will return to the streaming service for its fifth season this year. However, details around the new season, which will see Kevin Spacey return as Frank Underwood, are still a little thin on the ground. In this article, we’ll take a look at everything we know so far about the new season of House of Cards.

This article contains potential spoilers for House of Cards Season 5.

When will House of Cards Season 5 be released?

With all eyes on Donald Trump’s inauguration in January, Netflix quietly announced the release date for House of Cards Season 5. According to Digital Spy, this year’s season of House of Cards will hit the streaming service later than previous seasons, on May 30. Each previous season of House of Cards has typically aired in early March, however, the release of the show’s fifth season is believed to have been delayed because of a recent change at the top of the show’s production team following the departure of creator Beau Willimon.

The new season will, however, be 13 episodes in length, much like previous seasons. As with most of their original programming, Netflix will release all 13 episodes of House of Cards Season 5 onto the streaming platform of May 30, meaning fans will be able to feast on Frank Underwood’s political prowess in one sitting if they so wish.

Who will be in House of Cards Season 5?

House of Cards has received widespread critical acclaim, largely because of its cast members. Most of those cast members will return for the show’s fifth season, including, of course, Kevin Spacey as President Frank Underwood and Robin Wright as Frank’s wife and vice presidential candidate Claire. That being said, one notable casting omission from House of Cards Season 5, is Mahershala Ali, who, according to Deadline, will not appear in the upcoming season, likely because of his new found career on the big screen.

That being said, the cast of House of Cards will be joined by two new members in Season 5. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Patricia Clarkson and Campbell Scott have been cast to appear in the new season, however, there’s no confirmation as to what roles they’ll play yet.

What will House of Cards Season 5 be about?

It’s pretty much a given that House of Cards Season 5 will pick up following the events of Season 4. However, as always, Netflix is remaining pretty tight-lipped about the new season. At current, we do know that we’ll be saying goodbye to some beloved characters in House of Cards Season 5, with Michael Kelly, who plays Doug Stamper, Frank’s trusted aide, saying “You lose characters that you love. We almost lost Frank, and I always have faith in the writers that no matter what road we go down, we’re going to come back to what the show is.”

As aforementioned, ahead of Season 5, there was a big shake-up in House of Cards‘s production team. Netflix announced that the show’s creator Beau Willimon would step away from the political drama following the conclusion of Season 4. It was later announced that Melissa James Gibson and Frank Pugliese, who both joined the show in the third season, would serve as co-showrunners for the fifth season. Whether such a drastic change in the show’s leadership will affect the direction of the show remains to be seen.

House of Cards, which stars Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright, returns to Netflix for its fifth season on May 30.

