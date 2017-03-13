‘Bachelor’ Nick Viall Pulled A Juan Pablo During Final Rose Says Close Friend

Although there are multiple rumors circulating on social media that The Bachelor Nick Viall gets engaged and then breaks off his relationship on Monday night’s live After the Final Rose special, one of his close friends is now dishing on why ABC is calling the finale “historic,” and ending she thinks will be similar to the outcome of Juan Pablo’s season.

Three months have passed since the finale was filmed in Finland and Nick’s friend and former Bachelor in Paradise co-star Ashley Iaconetti has some intel on what fans will see during the three-hour Bachelor finale begins at 8 p.m. ET on Monday night and the information she provides could be the reason there is so much hype about the finale’s live after-show.

Warning: There are Bachelor Season 21 spoilers below.

On Monday night’s season-ender, the rumors will finally be put to rest as fans will get an update on Nick’s relationship status and the reasons behind his decision.

According to ABC, Nick will face both Vanessa and Raven on stage during the live special and, as die-hard Bachelor fans know, Nick isn’t shy about speaking his mind on a live show. Who can forget his revelation about what went down in the Fantasy Suite during his sit-down with former Bachelorette Andi Dorfman?

Ashley Iaconetti, who has become good friends with Nick since they appeared on the last season of Paradise, has her own theory about what fans will see during the ATFR and while it doesn’t line up with blogger Reality Steve‘s Bachelor spoilers, it may be one of the best predictions as to how the season turns out.

After all, Ashley is friends with Nick, so it’s possible she’s getting a vibe from their post-filming conversations — or perhaps he has revealed the outcome with in hopes that she wouldn’t talk about it.

After telling revealing during last week’s Access Hollywood‘s Bachelor Morning After show that Nick had zero chemistry with his final two girls, Ashley was back in front of the camera this week dishing about what’s to come on Monday night’s finale.

In the video below, Ashley talks about Nick’s final rose ceremony and although she says “final girl,” anyone who follows Reality Steve‘s spoilers knows that Vanessa Grimaldi has been spoiled as the winner, so unless Steve made a huge mistake, it’s likely that Ashley is dishing on Nick’s relationship with Vanessa.

Ashley thinks that Nick told his final pick that he wasn’t ready to get married just yet, something that may remind fans of Juan Pablo’s non-proposal to Nikki Ferrell during his season back in 2014. However, Ashley feels that their relationship may not end on the After the Final Rose special.

Instead, Ashley states that “if it goes well” Nick will propose on the live after show. That’s something that’s never happened in the history of the show, so it’s an interesting theory. Watch Ashley dish on the outcome of the show in the video below.

Whether Ashley’s prediction is spot-on or not, it’s clear that Nick isn’t shy about telling any of his friends about how things turned out, so she may be onto something.

According to a previous report from the Inquisitr, Nick was recently spotted in L.A. having lunch with Paradise star Jared Haibon when a fan recorded him talking about his Fantasy Suite experience and his feelings for Raven. Calling her “cool” and explaining that they didn’t have sex in the Fantasy Suite certainly made it sound like she’s the one who will go home and Vanessa will get the final rose.

However, will Vanessa’s final rose come with a magnificent Neil Lane engagement ring or will Ashley Iaconetti’s theory that Nick chooses to date Vanessa and get engaged on the After the Final Rose special turn out to be true?

Watch the three-hour Bachelor Season 21 finale on Monday, March 13 starting at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

[Featured Image by Michael Yada/ABC Television Network]