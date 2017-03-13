Scheana Marie Channels Her Inner Lala Kent After Going Public With New Boyfriend

Scheana Marie enjoyed a night out at PUMP Lounge in West Hollywood over the weekend and while there, she channelled her inner Lala Kent.

Weeks into their reconciled relationship, Scheana Marie and Lala Kent have been spending tons of time with one another and on March 11, the newly single Vanderpump Rules star shared a photo of herself wearing a hooded Mana Yana dress on Instagram.

“Channeling my inner @lalakent last night… @manayana_,” Scheana Marie wrote in the caption of the photo seen below.

“God I love you. So hot babe,” Kent responded.

A post shared by Scheana Marie (@scheanamarie) on Mar 11, 2017 at 11:59am PST

Scheana Marie and Lala Kent weren’t on good terms when Vanderpump Rules Season 5 began and after learning that Kent had said some not-so-nice things about Katie Maloney, Scheana Marie informed her co-star that she didn’t want to be seen speaking to her at all. While the comment seemed a bit drastic at the time, Scheana Marie wasn’t willing to jeopardize her role in Maloney’s then-upcoming wedding.

As fans will recall, Scheana Marie was named as a bridesmaid but faced tons of drama with Katie Maloney in the months that followed. Some even wondered if she would be ousted from the ceremony after complaining that she wasn’t on board with the expenses of Maloney’s bridal shower.

While Scheana Marie and Katie Maloney ultimately made amends and followed through with her wedding plans as they were, they may have had a falling out in the months since the ceremony.

Most recently, Scheana Marie sparked rumors of a possible feud with her co-stars after she showed up to the iHeart Radio Music Awards in Los Angeles with her sister while her co-stars, including Katie Maloney, Kristen Doute, Stassi Schroeder and Brittany Cartwright, arrived separately.

After the event, Scheana Marie claimed she was unaware that her co-stars would be attending the event and many wondered why she wouldn’t have known if they were on good terms.

I missed Thursday, so let’s do a throwback Friday for baby lala and baby scheashu @scheanamarie A post shared by Give Them Lala (@lalakent) on Mar 3, 2017 at 3:16pm PST

In addition to her rekindled relationship with Lala Kent, Scheana Marie has also embarked on a new romance.

After splitting from Mike Shay at the end of last year, Scheana Marie began dating Robert Parks Valletta, who she’s known for several years.

“I’m really good, I’m in a very good place. Definitely better than I was last year, so, I’m really happy,” she told Us Weekly magazine at the iHeart Radio Music Awards. “[Robert]’s just an amazing person. Hopefully we get picked up and he films next season and you’ll get to see that.”

“He’s a really great guy. We met 10 years ago— he was working the door at a club I used to go to all the time. He asked me out and I said no, and then eventually I said yes. Timing didn’t work out, but we’re giving it a shot. We’ll see. We’re taking things very slow.”

Although Scheana Marie didn’t confirm her boyfriend’s upcoming appearance on the show, she would like for Valletta to get involved with Vanderpump Rules when the series begins filming its sixth season in the coming weeks.

“Ultimately, it’ll be his decision,” she explained. “If we’re still together come May and if he wants to, he’s welcome to; if he doesn’t, I’m OK with that… It will not be to the level of the other guys on the show. He’s a very busy man. He has more than one job and won’t have time for all of our drama.”

To see more of Scheana Marie and her co-stars, including Lala Kent, tune into Vanderpump Rules Season 5 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Jesse Grant/Getty Images]