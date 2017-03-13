Bachelor Finale Preview: Nick Still Torn About His Decision, Vanessa Or Raven?

The Bachelor finale preview reveals a heartbreaking decision for host Nick Viall to make, as the two remaining women competing for his affections, Raven and Vanessa, meet the host’s family and search for answers about the status of their relationship.

As Buddy TV reports, much of the focus of the finale will be on the women’s meetings with Viall’s family.

And while the visit with Raven isn’t particularly dramatic, Nick’s dad, Chris Viall, has some concerns about Vanessa Grimaldi. As Us Magazine reports, the two shed some tears over the prospect of Nick finding lost-lasting romance. When Vanessa asked if love was enough to make a relationship last, Chris answered cadidly.

“You have to not just love the person, but you have to be willing to give up — you have to sacrifice. So no, love’s not enough. It’s commitment. It’s selflessness.”

Chris later tells the camera that he fears Vanessa may not be right for Nick because of her hesitation.

“I really could feel her emotion, but it was a little bit of fear that she could hurt Nick.”

With the meetings with the parents out of the way, a still-torn Nick has two dates to finally get some clarity. The first is with Raven, with whom he goes ice skating on a frozen lake. The two skate, make out a little bit, and just generally appear to have a good time.

But on his final date with Vanessa, things take a much more serious tone. She makes it clear that, even if she gets a proposal, she may not be ready to commit.

“If I end up with you because my relationship with you is slightly than someone else’s then I don’t know if I’m comfortable with that. I’m not sure if I’m ready for that proposal because things shifted for me. I just don’t feel like I might get my answers.”

With Nick conflicted, Vanessa conflicted, Nick’s dad conflicted, and Raven just kind of waiting in the wings, it would make sense that Nick might hold off on giving a final rose this season. However, in a preview clip from ABC, made available via ABC News, Nick appears to tell the camera that a final decision will be made.

“I’m going to ask her to marry me and my only fear now is what if she says no. I’m just trying not to be afraid. If I leave here alone I’ll be devastated. I’ll be heartbroken.”

In other Bachelor finale news, ABC is preparing for a post-finale special, entitled “After the Final Rose,” which will air following the two-hour finale. As Us Magazine reports, ABC isn’t saying much about the special, beyond calling it a “Bachelor first.” A source close to Us confirms that the after-special is going to be “awesome.”

Moving beyond The Bachelor finale, fans of the popular franchise can look forward to an historic edition of The Bachelorette in a few short weeks. Beginning May 22, 2017, fans will be able to watch Bachelorette history unfold before their eyes. What’s historic about this season of the popular ABC reality franchise? Two things, really: first, this marks the first time a Bachelorette contestant was announced while she was still competing on the show’s brother franchise (spoiler: she didn’t win), The Bachelor; and second, it marks the first time the starring role of the franchise will be given over to a woman of color: Rachel Lindsay.

The Bachelor finale airs Monday, March 13 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on ABC.

