Is Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez’s Romance A Publicity Stunt?

Jennifer Lopez is being accused of dating baseball star Alex Rodriguez as a “publicity stunt.”

Mere days after Lopez seemingly coyly confirmed that her supposed romance with Drake was a publicity stunt ahead of the release of their upcoming duet, sources are now claiming that her subsequent relationship with Rodriguez may be “fake.”

According to a source close to the couple, who recently went public with their romance just weeks after Lopez’s reported split from Drake, Jennifer and Alex are allegedly thought to be dating for publicity as JLo promotes Season 2 of her NBC cop drama Shades of Blue.

“It’s fake,” an insider recently alleged to Radar Online of Lopez and Rodriguez dating, claiming that the singer and actress’s relationship with the baseball star is supposedly “another PR stunt like when she was dating Drake.”

Though Jennifer and Alex have not commented on the publicity stunt accusations and have not yet even explicitly confirmed they’re dating, despite Us Weekly reporting that Jennifer appeared to post and then quickly delete a Snapchat post with Alex, the insider alleged that Lopez is “the queen of fake romance items” and has supposedly dated for publicity in the past.

Fans were first quick to hit back at Lopez and Rodriguez after it was reported last week that Alex and Jennifer are now dating, slamming their supposed romance on social media by claiming that their dating life is “fake.”

“No way are they a real couple,” Twitter user @jackie_0826 hit back on the 140-character site after Us Weekly reported that Lopez and Rodriguez were allegedly dating. “Fake, publicity stunt, or ratings for her show that debuted its 2nd season a week ago… @JLo.”

“Lmao fake snatched from a fake relationship?” Twitter user @threespeedgirl then added of Lopez and Rodriguez’s relationship, referring to Jennifer’s alleged romance with Drake, while @Nomawrites tweeted amid the Lopez and Rodriguez dating speculation, “This seems fake like Drake. Why would [Jennifer] date d****bag [Alex] anyway?”

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have not yet confirmed their in a relationship, nor have they hit back amid the publicity stunt accusations, though Lopez’s latest drama comes just weeks after JLo seemingly hinted her relationship with Drake was a publicity stunt after months of rumors the two were only spotted out and about together to drum up hype for their upcoming duet.

Amid reports she’s now dating Alex, Jennifer recently said on The Daily Show With Trevor Noah when asked about the rapper, “Let me clear this up. I am not with Drake.”

Though Jennifer didn’t confirm at the time she was dating Alex, Lopez then appeared to confirm the rampant speculation her and the rapper’s romance was a publicity stunt, coyly adding during the late night interview as rumors swirled about her relationship with Rodriguez, “Maybe that’s all I need to say.”

JLo was first accused of being in a supposed “fake” publicity stunt relationship with Drake by Page Six back in January, who claimed at the time that Lopez and Drake were not seriously dating and were supposedly only together to drum up hype for their as-yet-untitled duet.

Calling their dating “fake,” an insider added, “If Jennifer and Drake were really dating, they’d be way more private about it.”

But as all parties continue to stay tight-lipped amid the dating and publicity stunt rumors, this is just one of a string of times Jennifer has been accused of allegedly being in a “fake” romance for publicity.

Back in 2015, TMZ accused Jennifer of making the public believe she may have been dating her The Boy Next Door co-star Ryan Guzman in an attempt to generate buzz for the film, even claiming that Jennifer supposedly faked a breakup with then boyfriend Casper Smart to make herself appear single.

Though Lopez never confirmed the publicity stunt accusations, the site alleged back in March 2015 that Jennifer never actually broke up with Smart but claimed to be single because JLo allegedly believed that that “creating a buzz that she was hooking up with co-star Ryan Guzman would help sell tickets.”

