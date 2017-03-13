‘DWTS’ Banned Kaitlyn Bristowe? Why She Slammed Nick Viall Joining Season 24

With Nick Viall participating in Season 24 of Dancing With the Stars, former Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe raised some interesting questions about a double-standard in Bachelor Nation. Are Bachelor producers sexist when it comes to DWTS?

E! News reports that Bristowe was offered a spot on the show in 2015, but creator Mike Fleiss banned her from participating. Shortly after Viall’s name was announced for the new season, Bristowe took to social media and revealed that Fleiss didn’t allow her on the show.

“Actually, I was offered it, had the contract & Mike Fleiss told me I wasn’t allowed,” Bristowe revealed. “He said he didn’t want people wanting fame after his show.”

In 2015, a source revealed that Bristowe didn’t compete on DWTS because the timing wasn’t right. Bristowe’s comments indicate that scheduling issues weren’t the reason she declined the offer.

Bristowe’s post was in response to Whitney Bischoff’s comments about why former stars of the Bachelorette are hardly ever on DWTS. In contrast, Bachelor alums Sean Lowe, Jake Pavelka, and Chris Soules have all competed on the dance floor.

In response to Bristowe’s criticism, Fleiss wrote on Twitter, “@kaitlynbristowe has my total support if she wants to appear on DWTS!!!”

Kaitlyn Bristowe responded by saying, “Thanks I’ll get right on that opportunity 2 yrs. ago. I wonder what changed your mind?”

Fleiss also defended himself against the allegations of sexism by noting former Bachelor suitor Melissa Rycroft competed on DWTS in Seasons 8 and 15. He forgot, however, that Trista Sutter, who starred in the first season of The Bachelorette, was in Season 1 of DWTS.

“I guess you have to have a mirror ball to matter?!” Sutter wrote in response. “I know it was b4 people on Twitter were born, but I was on #DWTS. Shocking. I know.”

Sutter added that being a part of DWTS right after finding love on The Bachelor isn’t the greatest idea. Between dealing with a new commitment to facing all the stress that’s involved after the show, spending as much time together is critical to keeping the relationship alive.

Of course, not everyone has been critical of Fleiss’s actions. People is reporting that Soules recently blogged about the issue and offered his support to the show’s creator. In fact, Soules echoed Sutter’s sentiments and explained how being a part of DWTS isn’t healthy for a new relationship.

“It doesn’t benefit his show and is toxic to new relationships: The odds of maintaining a healthy relationship during that time are pretty slim,” Soules shared. “With that said, if guys can dance, I certainly think the women should be afforded the same opportunity.”

According to CBS 8, Bristowe is still engaged to Shawn Booth. It’s almost been two years since they got engaged during season finale, but they haven’t exchanged vows just yet. The two are currently living in Nashville where Bristowe works on her music and Booth on his fitness ventures.

Bristowe credits their strong relationship to going back to a normal life after The Bachelor. The couple took a step back from the limelight after their time on the show and spent an enormous amount of time together. For Bristowe, learning more about Booth and getting to know him away from the cameras kept them together.

As far as Viall is concerned, Daily Mail reports that Bristowe believes he was lucky she didn’t pick him on The Bachelorette. Given how Viall landed the lead on The Bachelor and is starring on DWTS, she’s probably right.

ABC has not commented on the controversy surrounding Bristowe and Fleiss.

The new season of Dancing With the Stars premieres March 20 on ABC. Fans can also watch Viall find love when new episodes of The Bachelor air Monday nights on ABC.

