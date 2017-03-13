Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt Got Binding Tattoos Months Before Shock Split

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt got binding tattoos a few months earlier before their shock split. Photos of the former couple getting tattoos from ex-Thai monk Ajarn Noo Kanpai in Cambodia surfaced online after their divorce in September 2016. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were said to get matching binding tattoos, which symbolizes lasting marriage. Well, not even the tattoos could save their fallen romance.

Tattoos are not pretty to look at when you broke up

Lesson learned: Nothing is permanent in this world. And the tandem, Brangelina, is proof. After their shocking divorce in September 2016, never-before-seen photos of the Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt surfaced online in which the pair got binding tattoos by famous ex-Thai monk, Ajarn Noo Kanpai. The Hollywood stunner had flown the tattoo artist from Bangkok all the way to Siem Reap, Cambodia just to get symbolic tattoo arts for her and Brad in February 2016.

Jolie, who has always been a lover for meaningful body arts, added three new mystical inkings to her growing collection of 15 tattoos. The mother-of-six took a break from her directorial debut film, First They Killed My Father to have the tattoos added on her back. The body art, called Sak yant, features geometric patterns, ancient alphabets, and script lines. The former couple prefers the ancient handheld technique in which the Thai artist uses a long steel rod with a surgical steel needle at the tip. The process is obviously painful, but is said to be more accurate and precise than a tattoo gun used nowadays.

The tattoos done by Ajarn are said to be sacred, claiming that they protect the owner. But it comes with a price: every piece of body art is said to cost thousands of dollars. He has an impressive clientele with the likes of Cara Delevigne and Michelle Rodriguez lining up for his works. Kanpai had previously worked with Jolie before having tattooed Buddhist writings on her shoulder in 2003 and a 12-inch long Bengal tiger on her back in 2004.

Together with Jolie, Brad Pitt also added a Buddhist symbol to the left of his stomach using the same ink on Jolie to “symbolically bind them” as husband and wife. Yet, not even Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s intricate binding tattoos could protect their marriage. They divorced in September 2016 after two years of marriage plus 12 years of dating.

Amazing day???? 150 K followers???? Guys, you're the best???? Love love love❤️❤️❤️ #bradpitt#angelinajolie#angelinajoliepitt#mrandmrspitt#brangelina#love#truelove#hug#kiss#couple#beautiful#perfect A post shared by Brad Pitt & Angelina JoliePitt (@brangelinaofficial) on Sep 12, 2016 at 12:05pm PDT

Currently, the actress is busy promoting her film and giving free public screenings across Cambodia. The memoir-based film is set to be released by Netflix seven months after the screenings are held.

“I think the depth, what children can handle and what they're interested in, is much deeper than I think what people assume. I think it's why sometimes we make things too simple for them.” – Angelina Jolie A post shared by Angelina Jolie (@angelinajolieofficial) on Mar 10, 2017 at 8:35am PST

The war over the custody of their children

Aside from Angelina and Brad Pitt’s tattoos, the pair is embroiled in a custody battle over their children. There were reports that Brad Pitt had a quarrel with 15-year-old Maddox on board their private jet contributing to the couple’s decision to have divorce. However, all allegations were dropped regarding Brad’s parenting after no sufficient evidence was found to support the claim.

The 53-year-old actor is requesting joint custody over their children with Jolie but the latter is convinced that she has the sole right over their kids. The reports now claim that Brad must undergo regular and drug alcohol screenings to visit the kids.

In an interview with Good Morning America, Jolie said, “My whole family have all been through a difficult time. My focus is my children, our children and my focus is finding this way through. We are and forever will be a family and so that is how I am coping. I am coping with finding a way through to make sure that this somehow makes stronger and closer.”

[Featured Image by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images]