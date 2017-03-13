‘Vanderpump Rules’ Lala Kent Gives Her Boyfriend A Shoutout On Twitter

Lala Kent still hasn’t revealed the identity of her mysterious boyfriend, but that hasn’t stopped the Vanderpump Rules star from discussing her main squeeze online.

After posting a photo of her boyfriend months ago, which didn’t reveal the unidentified man’s face, the reality star took to Twitter, where she gave her man a shoutout and labeled him a “good man.”

“When you have a good man, hang on for dear life,” Kent tweeted days ago, also adding the hash tag, “I love you forever boo.”

Lala Kent began dating her mystery man about a year ago but has chosen to keep his identity a secret from her fans. Unfortunately, with her secret has come rumors of infidelity, which suggest that the man is actually cheating on his wife with Kent.

A post shared by Give Them Lala (@lalakent) on Mar 11, 2017 at 4:25pm PST

At the beginning of Vanderpump Rules Season 5, Lala Kent debuted a new Range Rover and right away, she was accused of engaging in inappropriate behavior with a married man. Then, after fat shaming Katie Maloney and Stassi Schroeder about their “summer bodies” during an OK! Magazine party at Sky Bar in Los Angeles, both women claimed Kent was dating someone who is married. Schroeder even said that she had verified her claim with a mutual acquaintance.

Stassi Schroeder also mentioned the mystery man’s alleged name on Twitter, when she spoke to Kent about “Randall.” Weeks later, Kristen Doute also mentioned someone named “Randall” on her Twitter page.

Schroeder and Doute’s tweets came just a short time after All About the Real Housewives named Randall Emmett as Lala Kent’s possible boyfriend. According to the outlet, the photo Kent shared of her boyfriend on Instagram last year showed the mystery man sporting a bracelet which Emmett appeared to be wearing in his own photo stream.

“[Randall Emmett is] a 45 year old married movie producer, who has a daughter with his wife, actress Ambyr Childers. Oddly enough Ambyr looks very similar to Lala. Perhaps Randall has a type,” the outlet suspected.

The outlet also revealed that Lala Kent had recently landed a role in an upcoming movie, on which Emmett was reportedly listed as a producer.

“[Lala Kent] landed a role in the new Nicholas Cage movie, Arsenal, and is rumored to have gotten the part by sleeping with one of the producers,” All About the Real Housewives explained. “Randall just happens to be one of the producers on the film.”

A post shared by Give Them Lala (@lalakent) on Mar 8, 2017 at 7:14pm PST

In other Lala Kent news, the former reality star, who announced she would be leaving Vanderpump Rules at the end of last year, is set to appear on tonight’s new episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

After a Twitter account with the name The Bitchy Waiter spoke of her upcoming bartender appearance on tonight’s show, noting that Lala Kent and Ariana Madix would be seen as guests, Kent wrote, “See you Monday, my love.”

While Lala Kent will not be moving on with Vanderpump Rules, she will make at least a couple more appearances on the show. In addition to being seen on an upcoming episode of the show, Kent will also make an appearance during the upcoming Season 5 reunion. Although Kent’s participation was previously up in the air, her co-stars shared photos of her at the reunion filming on their Instagram pages.

To see more of Lala Kent and her co-stars, tune into Vanderpump Rules Season 5 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo, and don’t miss her on tonight’s episode of Watch What Happens Live on Bravo at 11 p.m.

[Featured Image by Rochelle Brodin/Getty Images]