J Lo And A-Rod Romance Reportedly A Sham, Secretly Meeting With Ben Affleck?

When it comes to J Lo’s love life, the rumor mill always seems to be turning. After a short-lived romance – that was also rumored to be a PR stunt – with Drake, Jennifer Lopez reportedly turned her attention to MLB superstar Alex Rodriguez.

The news of Lopez’s romance with A-Rod is brand new and OK! Magazine has even gone so far as to call the romance a “sham” perhaps leaving the door open for Affleck.

Despite allegedly jetting off to the Bahamas with A-Rod, inside sources reveal that “Jenny from the Block” may be heating it up with former fiancée Ben Affleck, bringing the original Bennifer back.

Following their split in 2004, the power couple is reportedly giving their romance another shot. Will this finally put an end to Affleck’s marriage limbo with Jennifer Garner?

An inside source told Radar Online that Affleck and Lopez met to discuss an upcoming project and their romance picked up right where it started. “It was like they’d never split up,” the source shared. “She was actually blushing when he kissed her in greeting. There’s so much chemistry between them, all the other folks… could have been invisible!”

A reunion between Affleck and Lopez isn’t all that surprising. A few months ago, Lopez opened up about their failed relationship and seemed to think they could have made things work if the circumstances had changed. She also admitted “there was a genuine love” in their relationship.

Affleck reportedly tried to get Lopez a part in his latest film, Live by Night. Unfortunately, Garner didn’t like the idea and allegedly vetoed it. Based on the latest reports, it sounds like Garner was on to something.

“Jen was always paranoid about J Lo and it looks like she was right,” the insider stated.

With Garner and Affleck in the middle of their divorce, International Business Times reports the timing is right for J Lo and Affleck to rekindle their romance. “Ben and Jen have been meeting in secret, and tongues are wagging that they’re serious about making it work this time!” the source explained.

Meanwhile, Affleck has also been surrounded by rumors of a potential reconciliation with Garner. The couple announced their divorce almost two years ago and have yet to finalize it. Instead, Garner and Affleck have been taking vacations together with their kids and continue to co-parent while they decide how to move forward.

Affleck and Lopez have not confirmed the rumors that they are back together. In fact, Gossip Cop debunked the reports and revealed they aren’t based on any fact. A rep for Lopez claims that the rumors are “false” and she and Affleck are not currently dating.

Lopez wrote about her heartbreaking engagement in her 2014 book, True Love. When discussing her relationship with Affleck, the singer admitted that she was devastated after the split. She also explained how her dreams were crushed when she and Affleck called off their wedding plans.

Until more information is revealed, Us Magazine reports that Lopez just dished on her best on-camera kiss – and it wasn’t Affleck. The actress sat down with Kathie Lee Gifford and Jenna Bush Hager on the Today Show and revealed who she enjoyed kissing the most onscreen.

“It was Josh Lucas,” she stated. “It was called An Unfinished Life, with Robert Redford and Morgan Freeman.”

As far as Lopez and Rodriguez are concerned, E! News has obtained private photos of the twosome enjoying some time cuddled up aboard a large boat.

News of the romance first surfaced last week, but inside sources revealed that they are not serious and neither of them are looking for a relationship.

“Jennifer and Alex are both not looking for a relationship, just a good light-hearted time,” our insider added. “They are on the exact same page.”

Tell us! Which rumors do you believe? Is J Lo dating A-Rod for real? Or is Ben Affleck still in the picture? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]