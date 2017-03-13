‘Teen Mom 2’ Jenelle Evans Shares Photo From Post-Baby Trip To LA With David

Jenelle Evans may have faced tons of backlash for traveling to Los Angeles from North Carolina just weeks after giving birth, but that didn’t stop the Teen Mom 2 star from sharing a photo from her trip over the weekend.

On March12, Jenelle Evans posted a photo on Instagram of her and her fiancé, David Eason, enjoying the Hollyridge trail behind the iconic Hollywood sign in Los Angeles.

“[Throwback] to the day I went on a hike with my babe. One side you can see the beach, the other side you can see snow on the Mountian top!” Jenelle Evans captioned the photo.

“I wouldn’t take this day back for anything,” she continued. “So beautiful! Thanks for experiencing this with me [David Eason]! Another adventure to add to our scrap book. Can’t wait to take the kids here one day, I don’t know if they can make it though, lol!!!”

A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Mar 12, 2017 at 6:00am PDT

Jenelle Evans traveled to Los Angeles at the end of last month — just one month after welcoming her third child. At the time, Evans told fans that she was forced to travel to the west coast to film a live Teen Mom 2 after show with MTV. However, shortly after Evans made the claim on Twitter, her co-star, Chelsea Houska, who welcomed son Watson just one day after the arrival of Evans’ daughter, set the record straight.

“They were very understanding of me not leaving Watson,” Houska tweeted after a fan reacted to Jenelle Evans’ claim of being forced to go to Los Angeles.

After learning that Jenelle Evans had left her weeks-old baby, several Twitter users weighed in on her decision and slammed her for leaving her child.

“I’m sure MTV would FORCE a 5-week postpartum mom to do an after show,” one user wrote. “I hear Jenelle is staying in Cali until the next after show… 10 consecutive days away from baby. That baby doesn’t know her,” another added.

While Jenelle Evans claimed she was forced to attend the live after show taping on February 27, she didn’t actually go to the filming. Instead, she claimed she was sick with the flu.

“Where is your newborn infant? You left your newborn baby to fly to the show and didn’t even show up,” a third Twitter user wrote.

Following the backlash, Jenelle Evans spoke to Radar Online and claimed that despite her plans to stay in Los Angeles for several more days after she missed the February 27 show, she had no plans to appear on the second live after show, which filmed the following week. At the time, Evans claimed it was Houska’s tweet that led to her decision to sit out.

A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Mar 11, 2017 at 7:32pm PST

“After finding out I could have stayed home like Chelsea [Houska], I have changed my flight instead of staying for this upcoming live show,” Jenelle Evans explained to Radar Online. “MTV has still asked me to stay, but I told them I’m leaving no matter what I’m told.”

Jenelle Evans also reacted to the backlash she had received online, telling the outlet, “I agree with everyone about leaving Ensley behind and I have been very upset about missing out on time with her and all my kids. I need to be home right now and work can be paused for the time being.”

To see more of Jenelle Evans and her growing family, including boyfriend David Eason, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 7B on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]