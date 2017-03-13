‘The Bachelor’s’ Corinne Engaged The Whole Time? What She Has To Say

Is Corinne Olympios getting ready to walk down the aisle? Following her time on The Bachelor, the franchise villain is reportedly engaged to a mystery man in Miami. Is Olympios keeping the engagement a secret so that she can appear on Bachelor in Paradise?

A former boyfriend of Olympios told Us Magazine that she is planning on exchanging vows but is keeping the engagement tightly under wraps. Keith Berman hooked up with the reality star in 2015 and claims that she told him about her secret engagement when they reconnected in Los Angeles back in February.

“She literally pressed upon the fact to me that they were still together,” Berman shared. “She said to me, ‘We’re still together. I don’t want anyone to know — you have to keep this a secret for me.’ And I said, ‘OK, I’ll do whatever you want.’ That was what she had told me in person.”

Olympios wanted to keep her fiancé a secret because she didn’t want fans questioning her motivation for being on The Bachelor. Even Berman thought she was on the show to find love but admitted that he was wrong. Why did Berman come forward now?

Berman says that word got out that he and Olympios hooked up and her current boyfriend wasn’t happy about it. He claims that Olympios’ boyfriend called him on the phone and yelled at him for sleeping with Olympios two years ago.

For those of you who believed The Bachelor's Corinne Olympios was engaged, not so fast… https://t.co/oWC70iQhJ0 pic.twitter.com/RDHtqPiAS4 — E! News (@enews) March 9, 2017

“He figured out [that Olympios and I hung out] two years ago and [more recently than that], and they’ve apparently been dating/together for 3 years so you do the math, he thought she cheated on him. Or at least that’s what I thought he was mad about when he was yelling at me on the phone!” he shared.

Berman then slammed Olympios for appearing on The Bachelor while she was engaged. Apart from calling her a fake, Berman claims that he knows the identity of Olympios’ fiancé but doesn’t want to ruin another person’s life.

Oh the journey.. ???????????????? A post shared by Corinne Olympios (@colympios) on Feb 9, 2017 at 6:23pm PST

As far as Olympios is concerned, she flat out denied the engagement rumors. In fact, the former Bachelor villain admitted that she’s heard the rumors but doesn’t put any credence to them. Instead, Olympios says she is seeing someone – perhaps Bachelorette villain Chad Johnson? – but it is not serious and she is open to the idea of finding love on Bachelor in Paradise.

In fact, according to E! News, she tried to speak to Keith herself, but it didn’t work so now she is planning on taking legal action against the rumors.

“This is going to be serious,” she says. “My lawyer is going to get involved and it’s going to end bad for him.”

“I said, ‘Listen, Keith, stop f**king saying this s**t. If you keep saying this s**t it’s going to be a problem.’ He told me, ‘Corinne, I’ve never said anything. I swear to God. I’m so sorry. As long as you’re not mad at me blah, blah, blah.’ So, he’s telling me one thing and he’s telling media another thing to get attention.”

The shocking claims are really no surprise who watch Corinne during her controversial run on The Bachelor. While she made it to the hometown dates, ET Online reports that some of her more scandalous moments weren’t what they seem. This includes the infamous whipped cream scene, which Olympios claims came off “a little more provocative” than she meant.

During a rose ceremony, Olympios caught a lot of heat from the other women after she took a nap knowing she was safe from elimination. According to Glamour, Olympios actually suffered from an anxiety attack and the nap was her way of dealing with all the stress.

When they swore they were gonna roast me, but I stay #WINNING ???????????? #womentellall A post shared by Corinne Olympios (@colympios) on Mar 6, 2017 at 7:13pm PST

Olympios also slammed Nick Viall for not taking her to the fantasy suites, especially considering all of their “sexual attraction.” In the end, Olympios was glad to have been a part of the show but didn’t fall in love with Viall.

“I did love Nick and cared a lot about him. I don’t know if I was in love with him,” she shared.

When it comes to Bachelor in Paradise, Olympios isn’t sure she will be a part of Season 4. While she is open to the idea, ABC has not approached her with an offer. If Olympios does make an appearance on the show, Life & Style reports that she might appear alongside the likes of Chad Johnson and Luke Pell.

Meanwhile, fans can watch Nick Viall hand out his final rose on The Bachelor finale, Monday night on ABC.

[Featured Image by ABC]