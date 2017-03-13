‘Bachelor’ Nick’s Announcement On Live ‘ATFR’ Special’ Will Shock Fans [Report]

Nick Viall will make Bachelor history on ABC‘s After the Final Rose special, a two-hour live show that will have fans buzzing about the unexpected outcome of Nick’s journey to find love. Although spoilers point to Nick handing out his final rose during Monday night’s finale, fans won’t want to miss Nick’s announcement on the ATFR when he delivers news that will provide for a rather unpredictable ending to a rather lackluster season.

Warning: Bachelor: After the Final Rose spoilers ahead

Monday night’s Bachelor finale will be a three-hour drama-fest starting with the final dates and rose ceremony at 8 p.m. ET and followed by the After the Final Rose special, hosted by Chris Harrison, at 9 p.m. ET.

Nick’s final two ladies, Vanessa Grimaldi and Raven Gates, will have their final dates with Nick on Monday night and they will also be introduced to his parents, something that will some major questions about the Bachelor‘s readiness to get engaged.

According to a previous report from the Inquisitr, Nick was recently spotted out in L.A. talking about Raven, a conversation that backs up blogger Reality Steve‘s prediction that Raven will get dumped at the final rose ceremony and Nick will give his final rose to Vanessa.

However, there is an unexpected twist coming on the live after-show that may bring truth to creator Mike Fleiss’ claims via Twitter that the After the Final Rose special will be “historic.”

Reality Steve spoilers reveal that Nick and Vanessa are still engaged but, at this point, his sources have not provided him with information about what’s about to go down when Nick appears on stage with Vanessa during the two-hour live special.

The show’s producers love a happy ending so fans can expect to see Nick propose to Vanessa but an insider tells Life & Style that when the After the Final Rose special airs on Monday night, “fans will be left speechless.”

Don’t expect a live wedding on the AFTR — that’s something that makes the Bachelor rumor mill just about every season and it never happens. However, Life & Style predicts that fans may see something even more emotional — either Nick will get dumped on live television or he will announce that he’s breaking off his engagement to Vanessa before he begins his next gig as a celebrity dancer on Dancing with the Stars.

Whether the “insider” is correct or not will be confirmed during the live show on Monday night, but what Bachelor in Paradise star Ashley Iaconetti has to say about the outcome of Nick’s journey to find love is perhaps it’s the most believable prediction of all.

Ashley is close friends with Nick and according to a previous report from the Inquisitr, she claims that the Bachelor star didn’t have a connection with his final two girls this season.

However, during a recent appearance on Access Hollywood, Ashley states that she thinks her friend and former Paradise co-star did not propose to Vanessa in Finland and decided to go the dating route with her instead, much like former Bachelor Juan Pablo’s finale.

“I think that he may tell his final girl ‘hey, we’re not ready to get married now but we have three months left before we announce our relationship to America. So let’s see how it goes and if it goes well then I think we should get engaged on After the Final Rose.”

The finale was taped three months ago in Finland so whether they are engaged or just dating, there has been plenty of time for Nick and Vanessa to see if their long-distance relationship will work. And if they do confirm that they are in love and looking towards a wedding in the future, all eyes will be on their relationship going forward.

Nick, who lives in L.A., currently spends long days rehearsing for the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars. Vanessa lives in Canada where she works as a special education teacher and she made it clear during the overnight dates episode that she’s not interested in moving to the U.S. The distance between them may be the demise of their relationship, but maybe the biggest surprise of the season will be that they become one of the franchise’s rare success stories.

Do you think Vanessa and Nick break up on the Bachelor: After the Final Rose or will they appear on the show as a happily engaged couple?

[Featured Image by Terhi Tuovinen/ABC Television Network]