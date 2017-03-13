Javi Marroquin Focuses On Son As He’s Courted By ‘Millionaire Matchmaker’

Javi Marroquin may be in the midst of tons of drama with his pregnant ex-wife, Kailyn Lowry, but when it comes to his son, he’s doing his best to remain stable.

As the former Teen Mom 2 couple continues to involve themselves in Twitter feuds and sub-tweets, Javi Marroquin has stayed active on Instagram and over the weekend, as he spent time with his young son, 3-year-old Lincoln, he shared photos of the two of them attending a live Paw Patrol event.

“Live for these moments,” Javi Marroquin wrote in the caption of a photo of himself and Lincoln in their seats. “No job is too big, no pup is too small,” he added with a second photo of Lincoln posing with two pups on the red carpet.

Javi Marroquin and Kailyn Lowry welcomed their son Lincoln Marshall Marroquin one year after tying the knot.

As Teen Mom 2 fans will recall, Javi Marroquin and Kailyn Lowry got married in 2012 at a courthouse just before he was scheduled to leave town for Air Force training. Then, months after he returned, they celebrated their nuptials with a bigger wedding in Camden, New Jersey. Weeks later, Lincoln was born.

Throughout their relationship, Javi Marroquin and his now-ex-wife shared several personal moments with fans on the show and many of those moments weren’t pretty. In fact, their dark times began just a short time after they wed and while they attempted to get back on track with counseling, they ultimately chose to end their marriage last year during Marroquin’s deployment in Qatar.

Following their breakup, Javi Marroquin briefly dated a couple of women before applying to appear on MTV’s dating reality show Are You the One? The series is based out of a house where several singles live together as they attempt to find their perfect match.

“Hey everybody this is Javi, most of you know me from Teen Mom 2,” he said during an Are You the One? after show. “You know what happened to me and you know I love to love and I’m looking for love and just can’t find it.”

“I have a 3-year-old little boy, he means everything to me. I’m trying to figure out who is the one. I’m trying to take someone out on a date,” he added.

Although it is unclear whether or not Javi Marroquin, who is currently under contract to appear on Teen Mom 2, would be allowed to appear on Are You the One?, he may have other options. As an In Touch Weekly report revealed days ago, the reality dad is being courted by one of the stars of Millionaire Matchmaker.

“Hey [Javi Marroquin]. If [you’re] ready for love and some good advice [Patti Stanger] and I can help!” David Cruz wrote in a message that the young dad retweeted.

“I’m ready,” Marroquin added in response.

As fans may recall, Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham appeared on a past season of Millionaire Matchmaker but didn’t appear to have any success finding love after going out on a few dates. As for Marroquin’s potential appearance, nothing has been confirmed quite yet but when it comes to the future, his guest spot seems to be a real possibility.

Javi Marroquin and Kailyn Lowry’s plans for divorce were confirmed in May of last year and their divorce was finalized months later.

To see more of Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin, tune into Teen Mom 2 Season 7B airing this and every Monday night on MTV at 9 p.m.

