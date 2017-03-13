Ryan Reynolds Flashes His Penis And Butt In ‘Deadpool 2’ Teaser

Ryan Reynolds has once again flashed his penis and butt, according to the Huffington Post. Reynolds is no stranger to full frontal nudity, but this time he has exceeded all expectations and let Deadpool fans look at his naked behind for more than 10 seconds! Watch the new teaser trailer here.

When Ryan Reynolds uploaded a teaser for the upcoming Deadpool 2 on his YouTube channel last Saturday, everybody expected to see the actor jump around, run, kick someone’s around, and do other action-filled stuff.

But Ryan Reynolds is into another kind of action in that teaser, and Deadpool fans don’t seem to be complaining. In the trailer, Reynolds’ character sees an elderly man getting robbed, so he hurries up to the nearest phone booth to get changed.

RYAN REYNOLDS Speaks Out About Reported DEADPOOL 2 Writing Changes!https://t.co/DDO3BuZCJh pic.twitter.com/Qrgr6vrwJ3 — ComicBook NOW! (@ComicBookNOW) February 23, 2017

But unfortunately for Ryan Reynolds, changing into Deadpool is not like it is for Superman, who simply rips his shirt open to become Superman. It takes quite some effort and time to take all of his clothes off and then wear the Deadpool suit from his backpack: and it’s especially challenging to do that in a small phone booth. But luckily for Deadpool fans, Ryan Reynolds had no other option but to change into Deadpool in that small and transparent phone booth, which revealed a little more than just Reynolds’s silhouette taking his clothes off in a hurry.

At one point in his undressing process, Ryan Reynolds turns around and presses his naked butt against the phone booth. Eagle-eyed fans could clearly catch a glimpse of Reynolds’s penis dangling down between his legs.

And some Deadpool fans even think you can catch a glimpse of Ryan Reynolds’s penis when he is taking his pants off, though other admit that it could just as easily be his belt that can be seen. Sure, in that glimpse Ryan Reynolds’s penis appears to be rather long (which is why it’s so easy to confuse it with the belt), but who knows what’s going on down there. Only Reynolds’ wife Blake Lively truly does.

Even though Ryan Reynolds deserves praise for changing in less than 50 seconds, he was still too late to save that old man. So when he comes back to the crime scene, he sees the man lying in his own blood.

DEADPOOL 2 Teaser Trailer (2018) MARVEL Ryan Reynolds Movie

WATCH IT HERE:https://t.co/CabITG6sJL pic.twitter.com/convra5IYo — Cinema Media (@WatchHDTrailers) March 4, 2017

Some Deadpool fans – who weren’t distracted by trying to catch a glimpse of Ryan Reynolds’s penis in that phone booth – noticed that the side of the booth reads, “Nathan Summers cumming soon.”

Ojo al teaser de DEADPOOL 2… Easter Eggs de CABLE, LOGAN y Ryan Reynolds! pic.twitter.com/M5tbR3ygka — THE JUANCA™ (@juancatweet) March 4, 2017

That probably means that Deadpool 2 will feature Cable, the son of Scott Summers (Cyclops). Marvel sure knows how to tease Deadpool fans: just put naked Ryan Reynolds in the trailer. The Deadpool sequel is slated to hit theaters in March, 2018.

In other news, Hugh Jackman may now have one more reason to troll Ryan Reynolds. The two Marvel actors have had a back-and-forth exchange going on on Twitter for quite some time, and recently the Deadpool actor fueled their hilarious feud, according to Vanity Fair.

Last Sunday, Jackman became the victim of Ryan Reynolds’s trolling when he posted a picture of himself posing with dozens of Logan fans in Beijing, China.

But Ryan Reynolds couldn’t let the tweet go unnoticed, so he mocked the Wolverine actor by tweeting, “Pretty sure those are protestors.”

Pretty sure those are protesters. https://t.co/URNGDCg0cO — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 5, 2017

But Jackman has no problem standing up for himself, so he responded to Ryan Reynolds, “Really… Guy… Really!?”

While many are wondering if the Jackman vs Ryan Reynolds feud is a real thing or just a publicity stunt to keep their social media fans entertained, the Wolverine actor once went as far as to ask his fans to urinate on the Deadpool actor’s brand-new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

[Featured Image by Charles Krupa/AP Images]