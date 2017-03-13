Prince Harry’s Engagement To Meghan Markle Could Be Around The Corner [Rumor]

Prince Harry could soon marry Meghan Markle and make her Duchess Meghan, according to Vogue.

Could the next royal wedding involve a cool, feminist American actress? We hope so: https://t.co/rg2n9uzM6u pic.twitter.com/KOIYj83wNC — Wiki Insider US (@W_I_US) March 13, 2017

Prince Harry merely took the Suits actress Meghan Markle as his plus-one for his friends’ wedding, but it was enough to spark speculations on the Internet that Meghan Markle will be the next Duchess.

One could argue that Britain could use another Royal Wedding (it’s been awhile since the 2011 Royal Wedding of Kate Middleton and Prince William), and Prince Harry is obviously the next in line to make some very lucky woman the Duchess and Princess Henry.

And that woman could be Markle. Or else why would Prince Harry ask her to accompany him at the wedding of Tom “Skipp” Inskip and Lara Hughes-Young in Jamaica last weekend?

Even though that special occasion, which was held at Jamaica’s Round Hill Hotel & Villas in Montego Bay, was about the groom and bride, Prince Harry definitely stole the spotlight with his presence.

While this may be far-fetched and very unlikely, the Internet is already discussing Prince Harry’s possible engagement to Markle. But to marry Markle, Prince Harry would need to overcome one obstacle that no other man in this world is facing: getting permission from the Queen herself.

To all those touting a summer engagement btw Prince Harry + Meghan Markle, a reminder that it took FOUR YEARS for these two women to meet… pic.twitter.com/PaNemxKDqU — Meghan's Mark (@meghans_mark) March 12, 2017

In fact, Markle is reportedly planning to leave Suits and move closer to Prince Harry or even move in together, but it’s uncertain how the Queen would feel about that. Perhaps the Queen would appreciate the actress’s plans to move closer to Prince Harry, but she most likely wouldn’t be in favor of the young couple moving in together before they’re married.

Although Prince Harry is a prince, Markle wouldn’t get the title of Princess if she marries Harry. The title “princess” is given only to those who are born into the title. Princess Charlotte, the daughter of Prince William and Middleton, was born into this title.

When Middleton got married with Prince William, she immediately became Her Royal Highness, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge. Does it mean that Markle would get a similar title if she married Prince Harry? Not necessarily.

Meghan Markle gets her yoga on back in Toronto after her wedding date with Prince Harry in Jamaica: https://t.co/APGa5AA8km pic.twitter.com/nu9LAUkKCS — E! News (@enews) March 13, 2017

The only reason that Middleton became the Duchess of Cambridge was because the Queen granted the dukedom to the couple. So since the Queen is calling the shots here, she could grant a dukedom to Markle and Prince Harry too.

In fact, Prince Harry would most likely be granted the dukedom of Sussex, as it hasn’t been taken by anyone since 1843. In that case, Markle would become Her Royal Highness Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and would technically get the Princess Henry title.

The fact that Prince Harry chose Markle as his plus-one for the wedding of his friends is actually a big deal, because Harry and Inskip were childhood friends, according to People magazine.

Take a look inside the ultimate romantic retreat for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle https://t.co/whQSN0pgc9 pic.twitter.com/pRVfnubq1q — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) March 12, 2017

Rumor has it that Inskip was Prince Harry’s wingman during their younger days (does someone like Prince Harry even need a wingman?). This is reportedly the first time Markle has accompanied Prince Harry to a wedding and their first major formal event to step out as a couple.

However, Markle is reportedly not a stranger to stepping out with Prince Harry, as she been his regular plus-one lately, and has even met most of his closest friends on their dates at restaurants and theaters in London.

Markle and Prince Harry are said to have been dating for several months. And Harry seems to be very serious about protecting his new love interest, as he was reportedly accompanied by a heavy security detail on his trip to Jamaica.

Prince Harry and Markle spent this past holiday season together in Norway and when they returned back to London, the Suits actress was reportedly staying at his Nottingham Cottage in the Kensington Palace compound. However, Markle later had to return to Toronto to continue filming the next season of Suits.

[Featured Image by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images]