‘Teen Mom 2’ Kailyn Lowry ‘Seemingly’ Admits To Cheating On Javi Marroquin

Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin come to blows on tonight’s new episode of Teen Mom 2.

As the reality star continues to face backlash for her third pregnancy, which she confirmed a couple of weeks ago, a new sneak peek at the MTV reality show has seemingly hinted that Kailyn Lowry came clean about her alleged infidelity while filming a scene with her now-ex-husband.

According to an In Touch Weekly report on March 12, Kailyn Lowry appeared to admit to cheating on Marroquin as she “blurted out the truth” during a heated argument.

“I know what I do, I have nothing to cover up — I’m not sleeping with all these dudes! So don’t sit here and try to make me sound like some ** while you were gone,” Kailyn Lowry fumed at her then-estranged husband. “I’m sorry we weren’t going to work it out, yeah — I slept with someone else, whoopty f**king doo.”

Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin engaged in numerous arguments on the second half of the seventh season of Teen Mom 2 and at one point, Lowry was seen keeping Marroquin out of their marital home as she attempted to hide another man inside. As fans will recall, Marroquin traveled to the home after arriving in Delaware from his deployment in Qatar, but when he tried to retrieve his belongings, a fight ensued and he refused to leave their young son, Lincoln, 3, at the home with another man.

In May of last year, as Javi Marroquin was deployed, Kailyn Lowry confirmed their plans for divorce during an outing near her home. Meanwhile, on Teen Mom 2, the couple was seen attempting to get through their issues. That said, Lowry appeared distracted at times and during one scene, she was seen receiving a text message from a man named Tyler Hill as she Facetimed her husband.

Months later, after Marroquin told fans that Hill was the same man he caught her texting the previous year, Hill has been listed as one of three men rumored to have fathered Kailyn Lowry’s third child.

According to In Touch Weekly, Kailyn Lowry’s divorce was finalized in December — after she became pregnant with another man’s baby. Although the exact date of conception has not been confirmed, the mother of two revealed she was 17 weeks pregnant two weeks ago, which would mean she likely conceived sometime in early November.

In other Kailyn Lowry news, the reality star recently confirmed that while she told her former boyfriend, Jo Rivera, about her pregnancy, she chose to keep Marroquin in the dark.

“Someone told Javi about it,” a source told Radar Online weeks ago. “We knew because she kept hiding her stomach. He was pissed off.”

When Lowry announced her pregnancy, she told fans she informed Rivera of the news because they can “have adult conversations about things.” Meanwhile, she “never got to have a conversation with [Javi] about it.”

“Why is Jo any better to know than Javi?” the insider asked. “Javi had a right to know. This is going to be Lincoln’s other sibling! It’s hard to watch Javi go through all these things. He was looking at his son thinking, ‘What is she doing to the both of us?'”

Despite his divorce from Kailyn Lowry, Marroquin has remained close to his former step-son, Rivera’s son Isaac, but when it comes to his role in the life of Lowry’s third child, he doesn’t plan to be at all involved.

“Him and Isaac are so close and it’s going to be Lincoln’s sibling, but I don’t think he can look at this kid and feel the same way,” the source said.

To see more of Kailyn Lowry and her family, including ex-husband Javi Marroquin, tune into Teen Mom 2 Season 7B this and every Monday night at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]