Leah Remini Accused Of Using Sexual Assault To Boost Ratings For Her Show

Leah Remini is being accused of using the topic of sexual assault to boost ratings for her anti-Scientology television series, according to E! News.

Danny Masterson, who has been accused of raping three women, denies the sexual assault allegations and blames Leah Remini for disseminating false claims. While Masterson hasn’t been charged with anything and the three alleged victims haven’t commented on the sexual assault claims, Leah Remini appears to be in the center of the That ’70s Show alum’s rape scandal.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, authorities are currently investigating Masterson’s alleged sexual assault against the three women, who opened up about the sexual assaults that took place in the early 2000s.

Leah Remini reportedly encouraged one of the women to report Masterson to the police, and a representative for Masterson claims that the “false allegations appear to be motivated to boost” Remini’s A&E series Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, which debuted last year.

While Leah Remini has yet to comment on Masterson’s allegations, she was mentioned in Tony Ortega’s Scientology blog The Underground Bunker, which revealed copies of the alleged police reports on Masterson’s sexual assault claims. According to the police reports, one of the alleged victims, who The Underground Bunker notes was a member of the Church of Scientology at the time of the incident, claims she and Masterson were in a relationship for six years and at one point he sexually assaulted her while she was asleep.

Then the accuser allegedly reached out to Leah Remini, who is also a former Scientologist, and she encouraged the woman to report Masterson. But a representative for Masterson seems confident that the claims are “false,” and says that they were made only to boost the ratings of Leah Remini’s anti-Scientology show.

Masterson’s rep went on to defend the actor and said that the alleged victim continued to be his longtime girlfriend even after the alleged sexual assault. The rep also added that the woman had made “numerous inconsistent claims” that she was raped by “at least three other famous actors and musicians” during her relationship with Masterson.

“When Danny ended the relationship, she continued to pursue him, even making threats to beat up his current wife Bijou Phillips unless she left him.”

While Leah Remini has yet to comment on Masterson’s allegations against her, her television series has enjoyed rather good ratings thanks to the actress’s seemingly never-ending theories about current Scientologist Tom Cruise, and his role in the controversial organization.

Last month, Leah Remini said Cruise actually has the influence and power to “singlehandedly” bring down the Church of Scientology. The list of celebrity Scientology members includes John Travolta, Elisabeth Moss, Alanna Masterson, and others.

Scientology has repeatedly denied Leah Remini’s claims against the Church and its members and even called Remini a “washed-up” actress trying desperately to be “relevant,” according to News Australia.

In a video message ahead of her anti-Scientology show’s premiere on Australian television, Leah Remini said that if the things she says weren’t true, the Church of Scientology “would have sued the sh*t out of me.”

But Leah Remini may have just found a distraction from criticizing Scientology and discussing Cruise’s powers within the Church of Scientology. The actress was cast in What About Barb?, which is based on 1991’s What About Bob? starring Bill Murray and Richard Dreyfuss, according to Variety.

Leah Remini and Jessica Gunning have joined the NBC comedy, which is centered around a psychotherapist who gains an annoying family member during her work. Gunning is set to play Barb, while Leah Remini was cast as Suzanne, Barb’s therapist.

