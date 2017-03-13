Is Gwen Stefani Pregnant? Instagram Photo Sparks Baby Bump Rumors

Gwen Stefani shared a photo of herself on Instagram on Saturday night and now, her fans and followers are convinced that she may be pregnant with the first child of her boyfriend, Blake Shelton.

As she attended Saturday night’s Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards in Los Angeles, the 47-year-old “Used to Love You” singer posted numerous photos of herself and one particular snapshot appeared to show a slight curve in Stefani’s stomach.

“Many of her followers believed a baby bump was visible underneath [Gwen Stefani]’s form fitting skirt and began speculating that the singer was secretly pregnant,” Romper explained to readers on March 12.

In the photo in question, Gwen Stefani was seen in a two piece Jeremy Scott dress with a pair of fishnet panty hose beneath. “Is [Gwen Stefani] preggers?” one Instagram user asked in the comments section of the photo, while another wrote, “[I’m] not hating, that would be awesome if she has a little Shelton baby.”

While Gwen Stefani may have been sporting a slight curve in the photo, her alleged baby bump doesn’t seem to be anything more than a bad angle. As she posed, Gwen Stefani’s midsection was pointed in the direction of her longtime friend, Ellen Degeneres, and was likely sticking out because of her stance — not a potential pregnancy. Meanwhile, the singer looked super slender in red carpet photos from the event, as well as photos taken on stage.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been facing pregnancy rumors since weeks after they debuted their relationship in Nashville, Tennessee, at a 2015 Country Music Awards after party. At the time, several reports swirled claiming the couple was pregnant with twins. Since then, they have been faced with ongoing rumors regarding their potential plans for a family.

Most recently, a Life & Style magazine report suggested that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, who have not yet announced plans to wed, had called off their alleged 2017 wedding after reportedly opting to welcome their first child before tying the knot.

“They’re trying to have a baby first,” an insider close to Gwen Stefani explained. “That’s their main focus right now. She’s determined to have another baby and carry it herself, even though Blake has said it doesn’t matter if they adopt or get a surrogate.”

Gwen Stefani is already mom to three boys, Kingston, 10, Zuma, 8, Apollo, 3, from her past marriage to Bush singer Gavin Rossdale, but Shelton, who has been married twice, has no children of his own.

According to the Life & Style magazine report, Gwen Stefani began undergoing in vitro treatments last year but recently took a break from the grueling process. “Physically and emotionally, it was just a lot for her,” the source explained. “So she’s trying to get pregnant naturally for the time being.”

In other Gwen Stefani news, she recently addressed her messy divorce from Gavin Rossdale and spoke of how she used her music to heal her heart.

“I didn’t know if I was gonna do music again or write songs again, it just kind of channeled down to me — it was just a spiritual place to be,” Gwen Stefani revealed to Extra, via Life & Style magazine. “And then I got to go on tour for the first time in like 7 years… after everything I’ve been through; my career, my life… and to have that exchange of love between the people that have supported me all those years and listened to the music… it was like a reboot, like a recharge.”

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]