‘The Voice’ Star Gwen Stefani Gushes Over Blake Shelton, Says She’s ‘Blessed’

Gwen Stefani attended the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards on Saturday night and during the show, she spoke of Blake Shelton and their time together on The Voice.

While walking the red carpet in an army green mini-dress, Gwen Stefani chatted with Entertainment Tonight and revealed that she was nervous to come back to the show for Season 12 and expose her relationship with Shelton on camera.

“I feel like when we were coming back this season, I was a little nervous,” she admitted. “I was like, ‘This is going to be weird!’ But, you know, the show is so real. All it is is us just being there and being us. So, it’s been really fun.”

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s relationship began during filming on The Voice Season 9 in late 2015. As fans will recall, both show coaches were fresh off a split when they began filming the season and bonded over their breakups.

In July 2015, Blake Shelton announced that after 4 years of marriage, he and wife Miranda Lambert were going their separate ways. Weeks later, Gwen Stefani and her now-ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, confirmed they were headed for divorce after 13 years of marriage and three children.

While Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s relationship wasn’t immediately romantic, they had gone public with their relationship by November of 2015 and proceeded to be seen on a number of red carpets together in the months that followed. They also faced several rumors about their relationship and potential next step around the same time.

“Obviously, any time I can be around Blake is a blessing,” Gwen Stefani added.

Although Gwen Stefani wasn’t able to bring her boyfriend to Saturday night’s awards show in Los Angeles, she didn’t come alone. Instead, as Shelton payed a concert in San Diego, she was joined by her three sons with Rossdale, Kingston, 10, Zuma, 8, and Apollo, 3.

“It was kind of last minute, so that makes it even more exciting,” Gwen Stefani said of bringing her family to the show.

Gwen Stefani’s sons were likely over the moon to be attending such a big event, but when it comes to parenting, the singer admitted that she doesn’t exactly know everything.

“I don’t give advice about anything, ever, ever, ever. I’m just so blessed to have them,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “I have so much fun. They’re definitely hard work but it’s a lot of fun.”

After appearing together on The Voice Season 9, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton focused on their individual singing careers and months later, Shelton returned to the show without his girlfriend in tow and rejoined returning female coach Christina Aguilera.

While Stefani didn’t appear as a coach during Season 10, she and Shelton did reunite on the hit singing competition to debut their duet, “Go Ahead and Break My Heart,” which they wrote together during the early months of their romance. Stefani was also absent from her coaching role during Season 11 due to her This is What the Truth Feels Like Tour, which took place from July to October of last year.

Around the time the tour wrapped, NBC confirmed Gwen Stefani’s Season 12 return.

“We can’t wait to experience the unique chemistry and energy Gwen, Alicia, Blake and Adam will bring to season 12,” said Paul Telegdy, President, Alternative and Reality Group, NBC Entertainment. “With Miley returning for season 13, we’re truly ecstatic about the unmatched musical know-how and talent coming together in our coming seasons.”

To see more of Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, as well as their co-stars, Adam Levine and Alicia Keys, tune into new episodes of The Voice Season 12, which air every Monday and Tuesday night at 8 p.m. on NBC.

