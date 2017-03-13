‘Carpool Karaoke: The Series:’ ‘GOT’s’ Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams Join Show

‘Game of Thrones’ stars Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams are dropping their royal coats off and taking a break from Winterfell to have some fun at a new show, Carpool Karaoke: The Series.

Sophie and Maisie, who play Stark sisters Sansa and Arya, respectively, announced on Sunday, March 12, that they will be part of Apple Music’s Carpool Karaoke. The English actresses were in Austin Texas attending the 2017 SXSW Festival when they dropped the news. Game of Thrones showrunners picked Sophie and Maisie to participate in the panel for the popular HBO series.

Williams and Turner also joined the showrunners for a Q&A. They then took the opportunity to make the Carpool Karaoke: The Series announcement via the official Twitter account of the show.

“Hey, Sophie and Maisie. Or Maisie and Sophie. And we’re at SXSW. And we’re about to do Carpool Karaoke for Apple Music,” the ladies said in the video.

Carpool Karaoke: The Series is based on the popular segment of The Late Late Show With James Corden, which has been given a slight twist. The series will feature 16 celebrity pairs riding in a car and singing along with their favorite tunes. Corden will not be featured as a host in each episode but he will be joining the celebrities at some point.

Even without the lively Corden, Carpool Karaoke: The Series will still bring more fun and adventure as the celebrities will surprise their fans while as they drive around singing their hearts out.

The spinoff for James Corden’s show, which was first announced in 2016, is Apple’s way of boosting the subscribers for the app, Apple Music, The Hollywood Reporter reported. Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams become the latest celebrities confirmed to be part of the fun karaoke.

The first teaser for the show, which was released during the Grammy Awards in February, revealed that Will Smith, John Legend and Arianna Grande will be among the celebrities who will join in the carpool fun. Corden, who serves as Carpool Karaoke: The Series’ co-creator and executive producer, was also spotted in the trailer singing with Will Smith.

Instead of having Corden host every episode like the tradition Carpool Karaoke segment, a new host will be on board with a celebrity, according to executive producer Ben Wilson, who told E! Online.

“We’re doing 16 different episodes, so we’re going to have 16 different hosts.”

Fellow executive producer Eric R. Pankowski explained that the decision to have multiple hosts was a quick one.

“We talked about it a lot at the beginning. Really, it was a pretty quick decision because the truth is, what James does…is so special and so singular and unique, that it was silly to try to replicate that and duplicate that.”

Pairs who have been confirmed aside from the Game of Thrones stars include Shaquille O’Neal and John Cena, Alicia Keys and John Legend, and Metallica and Billy Eichner.

The fun in Carpool Karaoke: The Series will not just be about celebrities driving along and singing, but also having these people get off the car and making them visit laundromats, bakeries and basketball courts.

An exact release date for Carpool Karaoke: The Series has not been announced but the new show should have its premiere soon this year. All episodes of the show will be exclusively shown via Apple Music. New episodes will stream weekly on the app, which costs $10 a month.

Are you excited to see Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams and other celebrities sing their favorite songs in Carpool Karaoke: The Series? While waiting for the official announcement of the release date, check out the show’s trailer in the video below.