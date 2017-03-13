Cavs News: Kyle Korver’s Latest Injury Could Spell Doom For Hobbling Cavaliers

Kyle Korver is going to be sidelined for some time due to a sore right foot. While the diagnosis may not be as troubling, it still is pretty telling of what kind of season the Cleveland Cavaliers are having. With numerous injuries rupturing the mighty Cavaliers, some are already beginning to suspect that a back to back championship is not meant to be for the team from Ohio.

According to Cavaliers Nation, the injury to Kyle Korver’s right foot is not at all severe. According to team doctors, Korver’s MRI scan is diagnosed as a tendon inflammation which has been nagging the sharpshooter for quite some time now. He will probably a week and will be re-evaluated in the coming days.

Gameday. @cavs A post shared by Kyle Korver (@kkorv26) on Jan 13, 2017 at 12:50pm PST

Korver’s injury is not good news for the slumping Cavaliers. They recently lost a potential game-changing center in Andrew Bogut when he broke his leg in his Cleveland Cavaliers’ debut. They recently got JR Smith back who is still yet to find his rhythm after being out for three months due to a broken thumb. And of course, there is the Cavaliers’ star power forward, Kevin Love who will reportedly be out for a couple more weeks as he is recovering from knee surgery.

Simply put, the Cleveland Cavaliers have been slumping without Kevin Love and the other key pieces. Andrew Bogut would have given the Cavaliers some toughness and rim protection that they will need in the playoffs for teams like the Golden State Warriors. Kevin Love is slated to return, but only time can tell whether that left knee would continue to nag him on the court. Lastly, Kyle Korver would have been useful as a spitfire off the bench, however, his recent foot troubles might just cripple his scoring. Kyle Korver is shooting lights out for the Cavaliers and that will sorely be needed during the post season.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are losing some games and it has a lot to do with fatigue. Lebron James and Kyrie Irving are carrying a huge burden as some of their teammates have fallen to various injuries. As of this writing, the Cavaliers are just a couple of games behind the Washington Wizards in the Eastern Conference playoff race. It will be wise for them to keep the number one seed considering how the other teams in the East are slowly catching up to them. At this rate, and with so many players hurt, the Cavaliers might desperately need the home court advantage throughout the entire Eastern Conference playoffs.

21 points is our largest comeback win of the season, and our 14th double-digit comeback win of the season! #WizBlazers #DCFamily A post shared by Washington Wizards (@washwizards) on Mar 11, 2017 at 9:55pm PST

According to Slam Online, the Cleveland Cavaliers are seriously mulling over signing 28-year-old Larry Sanders. This is a player who has not played a single game since 2015 and left the league citing anxiety and depression issues. This is most likely a desperate move for the Cleveland Cavaliers who are slowly seeing their second championship slipping away. Teams like the Boston Celtics and the Wizards are on their tails and they still have to contend with either the Warriors, Spurs, or Rockets in the finals.

However, despite all of these injury woes, it would still be hard to see Lebron James and his crew lose to any of these up and coming Eastern Conference teams. The imminent signing of Larry Sanders could be a great thing if he can still play. He used to be a great rim protector and a versatile defender and could prove to be a blessing for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Jr Smith still has some time to find his groove and Kevin Love could still be the beast he was prior to the injury. The Cleveland Cavaliers still have that championship experience which makes them dangerous in the post season. Hopefully, the Cavaliers do not suffer any more setbacks going forward.

