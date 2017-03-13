The Weeknd Cozies Up To Selena Gomez After Awkward Bella Hadid Reunion

The Weeknd and Selena Gomez finally went public with their romance, according to Us Weekly.

Selena Gomez can’t keep her hands to herself – because she is ‘very happy’ with The Weeknd https://t.co/GUi5GBiR7Q pic.twitter.com/7XP1I6aXhd — People Magazine (@people) March 5, 2017

Gomez was photographed all over her new boyfriend, The Weeknd, outside Paris’s L’Arc night club last Tuesday night. The Weeknd and Gomez first sparked dating rumors when the “Good for You” singer was photographed kissing the “Starboy” hitmaker on the cheek in January. Back then, they were still keeping their romance under wraps.

Last Tuesday, however, The Weeknd and the “I Love You Like a Love Song” singer seemingly replicated their January’s smooch on the cheek, but this time it was in front of dozens of photographers outside L’Arc after The Weeknd’s concert in the French capital that night. Gomez, sporting a Zara denim jacket, was all smiles as she leaned in and wrapped her arms around The Weeknd’s neck to give him a sweet smooch on the cheek.

The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, was dressed in red coat black Starboy hat and appeared to be delighted to have his girlfriend all over him. The Weeknd and Gomez didn’t shy away from their PDA just one day after the “Can’t Feel My Face” singer had an awkward run-in with his ex, Bella Hadid.

The former couple reunited at the H&M runway show during Paris Fashion Week last Monday, where The Weeknd was performing “Nothing Without You” while his ex-girlfriend and her sister Gigi Hadid walked the runway. Hadid, who called it quits with The Weeknd last November, is reportedly “p*ssed” about her former beau’s new love interest. According to Us Weekly‘s source close to Hadid, the supermodel “reached out” to the singer “a few times” and warned him that Gomez is “using him.”

“He thinks she’s just jealous and isn’t listening to her.”

Selena Gomez's Reaction When Asked About Bella Hadid & The Weeknd Is Priceless (VIDEO) https://t.co/59EylmhzD3 pic.twitter.com/shhObTeLqe — Eddie ????Stephen (@eddeegaga) March 13, 2017

This is not the first time Gomez has been accused of “using” her love interests and dating them for her own business’ benefit and fame. Justin Bieber, who was the “Hands To Myself” singer’s on-again, off-again boyfriend, has previously said that Gomez had dated him only to get more famous.

Many social media users seem to agree with Hadid that Gomez is “using” The Weeknd, who currently is enjoying the peak of his popularity, as their collaboration on new music could indeed put her in the spotlight. But Gomez might be holding onto The Weeknd also because he “treats Selena really well and he makes her very happy,” according to People magazine.

A source close to the “Hands To Myself” singer told People magazine that The Weeknd and Gomez are “doing great together.” The source also said that the lovebirds are “not shy” about showing their affection in public, but added that “that’s not how she usually is.”

“She’s pretty private about relationships, but she really likes him and doesn’t feel the need to hide it.”

So apparently The Weeknd has managed to give Gomez something that even Bieber couldn’t, though the “Good For You” singer was rather public about her relationship with Bieber as well. The source added that Gomez is now “in a really good place.”

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd take their romance to Italy. https://t.co/fPtevzuTWA pic.twitter.com/EziconPJqe — W magazine (@wmag) March 9, 2017

The Weeknd seems to be loving his new relationship, too. The 27-year-old singer recently posted a Snapchat video of Gomez singing along to his hit song “Can’t Feel My Face,” which topped Billboard charts for several weeks. Interestingly, The Weeknd and Gomez are currently placed at No. 11 and No. 12, for their hits “I Feel It Coming” and “It Ain’t Me,” respectively, on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.

In fact, Gomez’s hit song featuring Kygo, skyrocketed up to No. 12 from 93 last week. “I Feel It Coming” is not the only hit song by The Weeknd which currently sits on Billboard’s top 100, as his hit song “Starboy” is placed 17, “Party Monster” at 64, and “Reminder” at 77.

[Featured Image by Evan Agostini/AP Images]