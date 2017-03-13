Bruno Mars’ Long-Awaited Music Video Goes Viral

Bruno Mars will do anything to make his music videos go viral, even if it means dancing at full-speed for three-and-a-half-minutes straight, according to E! News.

Bruno Mars, whose real name is Peter Gene Hernandez, uploaded a new music video for his song “That’s What I Like” on Wednesday, and less than 48 hours later, it already boasted nearly 13 million views on YouTube.

Watching the new clip from Bruno Mars, who hasn’t released a single music video since the October 6 release of “24K Magic,” it makes total sense why it has taken the singer so long to release a new music video.

All those preparations for that fancy footwork must be time-consuming. In the new music video, Bruno Mars shows off his epic dance moves while singing about “cool jewel” and “strawberry champagne.”

“Lucky for you, that’s what I like, that’s what I like.”

“That’s What I Like” was on Bruno Mars’s critically-acclaimed album 24K Magic, which the Grammy-winning singer released on November 16, 2016. In fact, this was the exact song Mars performed during his Grammys performance in February.

Bruno Mars’ performance of the song during the Grammys 2017 helped it skyrocket to No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The release of the new music video came just a few days before Bruno Mars headed to the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards to receive the prestigious Innovator Award at The Forum in Inglewood, California. Speaking to Carson Daly on 97.1 AMP Radio back in October, 2016, the songwriter and producer explained why it had taken him so long to put out his first album since 2012’s Unorthodox Jukebox.

Bruno Mars teased that as soon as people play 24K Magic, they are “going to be taken for a ride.”

“This album is the best album I’ve ever done. Out of all three of them this is the one!”

Music enthusiasts seem to agree with Bruno Mars’s excitement over the album, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and sold 231,000 copies in its first week in the United States alone.

Those who want to hear Bruno Mars perform “That’s What I Like” live are in for a good ride starting this summer, when the singer kicks off his world tour in support of 24K Magic. Touring more that 60 cities in North America and 44 in Europe, Bruno Mars will perform not only “That’s What I Like,” but also other hits from the album. The singer kicks off the world tour on July 15 in Las Vegas.

Bruno Mars recently opened up about what goes on in his head when he chooses collaborations, according to People magazine. And that is to choose collaborations that don’t feel “gross.”

In his interview with the Wall Street Journal, Bruno Mars revealed that when it comes to making a song with someone else, he tends to be very picky.

“I just don’t want to feel gross. It’s as simple as that.”

Bruno Mars explained that he doesn’t want to “regret any decisions.” The 31-year-old “24K Magic” singer says that he can turn down “a sweet check” and high positions on Billboard simply because he doesn’t want to be “hawking some sh*t to the world.”

“Because you get one shot at this.”

Bruno Mars went on to explain that he’s not a “model,” “ice skater,” or “chef” to be hawking products for a sweet paycheck.

“I’m here to do music. And I want to be able to look back and say, ‘Yeah, I did it the way I wanted to do it.’ Whether it triumphs or fails, I can live with that.”

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]