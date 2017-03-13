Is Camille Grammer Planning Return To ‘Real Housewives’?

Former Real Housewives star Camille Grammer has officially been asked to return to RHOBH for the next season. This isn’t the first time the blonde beauty has been asked to return to the Bravo show, but this time, Grammer says she is considering coming back to the show that made her a household name. Over the years since she left RHOBH, Camille has been seen on several episodes, but she hasn’t been willing to take the leap and sign back on full time.

Starting last summer, Camille Grammer has been coy with the press when they asked her if she would consider coming back to do Real Housewives of Beverly Hills with her friends Lisa Vanderpump and Kyle Richards, says the Inquisitr. It reportedly means a lot to Camille to come back to the show on her own terms after being signed up for RHOBH for the first time by then-husband Kelsey Grammer, who told her she should do it, only to then take a job in New York where he met his next wife.

Fun time last night at the Family Equality Impact Awards. @kylerichards18 my one piece outfit by Elie Saab A post shared by Camille Grammer (@therealcamille) on Mar 12, 2017 at 1:34pm PDT

Radar Online has dogged Camille Grammer, trying to get an answer out of her about a possible return to RHOBH, and finally, she has admitted that it’s a possibility.

“It’s something I’ve been toying with the last three years.”

And Grammer has also admitted that she has gotten a formal invitation from Bravo to return to RHOBH as a full cast member.

“I’ve been asked.”

And it might be the best time for Camille Grammer to return to Real Housewives as life is calmer in general, with her divorce finalized and her children settled.

“I had a very tough time. Going through divorce while shooting a reality show is terrible.”

But while her children with Kelsey Grammer are now 12 and 15, she still resents his lack of co-parenting, which has left her essentially as a single parent.

“I wish for the kids that he would grow up and mature … I’m used to it now. It was very difficult for the first several years, because how do you co-parent with someone that refuses to talk to you? How do you make those decisions about school or health?”

First night in NYC for #nyfw Mason and I eating Yummy burgers at Pig Bleecker @gothamburgersocialclub Thanks for the suggestion. ????@pigbleeckernyc A post shared by Camille Grammer (@therealcamille) on Feb 7, 2017 at 7:00pm PST

Camille Grammer said that in considering a return to RHOBH, she needs to consider the plusses and the minuses of being on the Bravo show. Grammer says that the decision will be made in the next few months after the RHOBH reunion show airs and the inevitable smoke clears.

Camille says that in trying to make the decision whether or not to return, she has to decide if it is worth her while to have her whole life exposed yet again.

“So the pros and cons are: How much do I want the public to see my life? And also I have two children. I want to protect them from certain things; I’m a very protective mother. Maybe if I was married I’d do it. But as a single mom, I feel more exposed. I don’t have the support. I have a boyfriend, we just started dating the last several months. And again, do I want to throw him into the mix? Oh my god, the craziness of it.”

Happy 50th Birthday Chris Cullen! Had a great time celebrating with you, Bill, your parents and friends. ????????❤️#Rhobh A post shared by Camille Grammer (@therealcamille) on Nov 14, 2016 at 12:55pm PST

But it sounds like an unlikely source might be helping Camille Grammer make her decision. Camille says that her new boyfriend has become a huge RHOBH fan.

“He’s been watching the show, just this past season. He didn’t know much about it, and I was watching it, and he’s enjoying it. He giggles, you get hooked. People get hooked.”

Do you think Camille Grammer will take the leap and return to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? Would you return to RHOBH if you were Camille?

[Featured Image by Mike Windle/Getty Images]