Brad Pitt Reunites With Jennifer Aniston After Split From Angelina Jolie [Rumor]

Brad Pitt has apparently reunited with his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston after his shocking split from Angelina Jolie, who’s now also his ex-wife, according to Stuff.

The one where Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are still…friends: https://t.co/shNs6vH9V7 pic.twitter.com/ML39GCE2IV — E! News (@enews) March 5, 2017

Brad Pitt has apparently moved on after the headline-making and much-hyped divorce from Jolie and has been reportedly texting Aniston. According to Us Weekly‘s source close to Brad Pitt, the War Machine actor has been texting Aniston since his divorce from Jolie. Pitt and Aniston went through a painful and controversial divorce in 2005 after five years of marriage.

The reason for Brad Pitt and Aniston’s 2005 divorce was reportedly the actor’s affair with Jolie, whom he met on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith in 2004, shortly before his split from the Friends actress.

And now that Brad Pitt has divorced Jolie, he has reportedly gotten back in touch with Aniston even though she’s happily married to Justin Theroux.

According to the source cited by Us Weekly, Brad Pitt got hold of Aniston’s cell phone number through a “tangled web of contacts” and surprised her on February 11 by wishing her a happy birthday after all this time of avoiding each other.

“They started talking once he wished her a happy birthday.”

But apparently Brad Pitt and Aniston still have feelings for each other as the source claims they have been talking ever since then. The former couple have apparently taken their texting to a more serious level, as Pitt has reportedly “confided in” Aniston.

“Brad told her he’s having a hard time with his split and they exchanged a few texts reminiscing about the past.”

Brad Pitt has still to settle his public divorce with Jolie as well as custody of their six children. Theroux must be concerned about his wife’s feelings toward Pitt so he’s doing everything he can to hold Aniston back from jumping back into her romance with Pitt.

Last month, Theroux took Aniston on a private jet to spend Valentine’s Day and celebrate her birthday together in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. However, the Leftovers actor reportedly doesn’t seem to mind that his wife is texting her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, regularly now.

“Justin is OK with them being friends. He knows Jen just wants to be nice.”

Brad Pitt Reportedly Seeking Solace in Ex-Texts With Jennifer Aniston: Brad Pitt sought out the phone number of his… https://t.co/REdrQNNXYc pic.twitter.com/CTlYitz97T — News Headquarter (@newshqtoday) March 3, 2017

Ever since Brad Pitt and Jolie went public with their romance back in 2005, the media has been speculating about whether or not Jolie was the reason why Pitt’s marriage with Aniston collapsed in 2005. In his interview with Rolling Stone magazine in 2008, Brad Pitt admitted that he had fallen in love with Jolie on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith in May, 2004 – that was seven months before Pitt and Aniston officially called it quits.

Another broken love story:

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt in

'Mr&Mrs Smith' 2005

When they fell in love pic.twitter.com/d41do225Je — Women Artists (@ArtistsWomen) February 22, 2016

Jolie also spilled the beans about her relationship with Brad Pitt, telling the New York Times that it’s unique that their six kids will get to see a movie where their parents fell in love. But has Brad Pitt realized that his marriage with Jolie was a mistake and he wants to fix his romance with Aniston? While Pitt and Aniston were once one of the golden couples in Hollywood, Aniston is now taken. Or is Brad Pitt prepared to fight Theroux to get Aniston back?

Despite headline-making issues in his personal life, Brad Pitt has kept himself busy with working on his upcoming Netflix film War Machine lately, according to Us Weekly.

Set your phone reminders: Brad Pitt, Tilda Swinton, and Will Smith are all coming to Netflix soon. ???? https://t.co/NIBaNwRmJV pic.twitter.com/8vNmsOzjoY — Fandom (@getfandom) March 9, 2017

Last Wednesday, Netflix released a 45-second teaser trailer for War Machine, in which Brad Pitt looks unrecognizable and sports gray hair. While many of Brad Pitt’s fans found striking similarities between the gray-haired Pitt and his best friend, George Clooney, who has been sporting his signature gray hair for quite a while, others joked that Pitt went gray as a result of the stressful divorce from Jolie.

[Featured Image by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images]