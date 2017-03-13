Miley Cyrus Married Liam Hemsworth Secretly? Billy Ray Clarifies Instagram Post

Is Miley Cyrus married? That is the question that has been swirling around the Internet ever since the singer’s father, Billy Ray Cyrus shared an image of his daughter wearing a white dress.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s love story has become the talk of town yet again after the two started rekindling their love for each other following their break up and the cancellation of their engagement in 2012.

Now, fans are freaking out with excitement after Billy Ray posted a photo showing Miley in a white dress with a caption that made people assume that the “Wrecking Ball” singer has finally tied the knot.

Nearly 20,000 Twitter users liked the post dated March 10 which was also shared more than 6,000 times since it was posted online. The same photo and caption also got more than 32,000 likes on Instagram together with 800 comments.

Amidst all these, entertainment outlets and social media users alike immediately asked: Is Miley Cyrus married?

“I saw this and automatic thought wedding,” one Twitter user wrote while another demanded a clarification of the post, saying, “Did Miley get married?! I NEED ANSWERS.”

Another jumped into assuming that the post was indeed confirming Miley’s wedlock, saying, “Congrats on the wedding, hopefuly, next will come a bigger family.”

Unfortunately, rumors that Miley Cyrus married Liam Hemsworth in secret were immediately debunked by no less than Miley’s dad, Billy Ray Cyrus.

On Instagram, Billy Ray clarified what his initial post was all about.

Whoa! Don't jump the gun. Been at work #StillTheKing Glad to see so many love @MileyCyrus the same as I do #happy A post shared by Billy Ray Cyrus (@billyraycyrus) on Mar 11, 2017 at 9:22am PST

Telling fans not to “jump the gun,” Billy Ray said that his post merely expresses his happiness about how much love his daughter is getting.

Cosmopolitan also clarified that after seeing Billy Ray’s clarification, it became obvious that the image showcasing a still photo of his daughter was actually from her guest appearance in father’s comedy show Still The King.

An updated report from Us Weekly also revealed that her manager denied rumors that Miley Cyrus married Liam Hemsworth in secret.

“[It was] just some great photos that happen to have been taken in a white dress.”

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s love story became a hot topic ever since the two became a couple after getting to know each other while filming the film adaptation of the bestselling Nicholas Sparks novel The Last Song in 2009.

According to their romance timeline shared by Perez Hilton, Miley and Liam had incredible chemistry both on and off screen. The following year after the film was successfully released, the two were seen together while hanging out in public. At the time, they still haven’t confirmed their relationship yet

In 2010, they even made their way to the red carpet as a cute couple but split for the first time in the same year. After a month, they made up and were seen together in public again only to break up once more two short months afterward.

Miley and Liam had been on-and-off ever since even after they got engaged in June 2012. After Miley got a new strange hairdo, the couple started drifting off with rumors emerging about having trouble in paradise before they even tied the knot until the engagement was called off in August 2013.

A month later, Miley’s breakup song “Wrecking Ball” becomes a popular hit in September 2013 and confirms that she and Liam had called it quits. Since then, the two had been in and out of relationships until they finally found comfort in each other’s arms again in 2016.

Up until March 10 when speculations that Miley Cyrus married Liam Hemsworth in secret, the couple had been drama-free—the longest they had been over the course of their rollercoaster relationship.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are living proof that what's for you won't go by you pic.twitter.com/7eV6ZYCp9M — Bae Dates (@BaeDates) March 7, 2017

[Featured Image by Michael Buckner/Getty Images for AIF]